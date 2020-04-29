Elective and non-emergency medical procedures were suspended at hospitals across Georgia in preparation for the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Gov. Kemp has relaxed some restrictions, but it may take the medical profession longer to return to normal than the hospitality industry, airlines and other businesses.
When it comes to doctor’s and dentist’s appointments, it will be a decision made by individual practitioners working within the parameters established by health officials. And they will determine the level of service they are willing to provide.
“I think they can make the call now,” said Ginger Heidel, a spokesperson for Coastal Health District.
That means elected surgeries deemed essential will be provided at the medical facilities that choose to do so. Those surgeries can include anything from removing a wart or mole to hip replacements, cataract extractions and ligament repairs, she said.
The new normal will be different at medical offices — at least for the time being.
Dental appointments will emphasize the safety of staff and patients. Phone screening for COVID-19 prior to an appointment for a dental procedure is required. If an emergency or urgent dental patient has a fever associated with a dental diagnosis but no other signs of COVID-19, they can be treated with the appropriate protocols, according to the recommendations of the Georgia Dental Association.
Social distancing must be enforced in waiting rooms and patients may be asked to wait in their vehicles where they can be contacted by mobile phone when they can be seen.
During dental appointments, a surgical mask and eye protection with a side shield, or a face shield, is required to be worn by staff during procedures. Surgical masks are one-use only and one mask should be used for patients, according to guidelines.
In between appointments, staff will clean and sanitize surfaces and equipment before the next appointment is allowed in the room.
When dental office workers prepare to leave work, they are advised to change from their scrubs to civilian clothes. When they arrive him, the are advised to take off shoes, remove and wash clothing separately from other household residents and immediately shower.