Dealing with cancer can be an overwhelming challenge, especially for children and the families supporting them. Bringing some families to the Golden Isles for a much needed respite is one way Lighthouse Family Retreat aims to help with that burden.
For the next three weeks, Lighthouse will bring groups of families to Epworth by the Sea, a Methodist conference center and retreat, to give everyone involved a chance to take a load off, even if it’s for just a few days.
Rachael Walkup, spokeswoman for the organization, said the organization was founded to “strengthen these families by sharing light, hope and encouragement.” Each week, Lighthouse brings 12 families and 120 volunteers to St. Simons Island for rest and fun in the sun.
“The volunteers are partnered up and will help in a bunch of different capacities,” Walkup said. “A normal retreat looks like: They’ll come in and get to have breakfast. The parents get to go to a group called Common Ground. There’s a group leader in there, and it gives them a chance to connect and be with other adults that walking through the same journey. Different diagnoses, a similar journey.”
During the day, kids are separated by age and gender into groups for activities, called Flip-flop.
“They get to be a kid. They’ll go to the pool, we have a bunch of craft activities, and they’ll get to go to sports games,” she said.
The families reconvene at lunch, and every afternoon they get rest time, which she called “conked-out time,” until dinner.
“After that, every night is a different fun activity. A dad’s poker night, root beer and jerky and all the dads hang out,” she said. “On Wednesday night, parents have a night out and the volunteers throw a huge birthday party (for the kids). A lot of times these families don’t get to celebrate birthday parties because of the treatment schedules.”
Kids get to have ice cream and toppings and parents have a night out with other couples. Thursday is a night of worship. It’s not a requirement, all are invited to worship on the beach. On Friday, the group gets a beach picnic and everyone wears tie-dye shirts for big cookout party.
They don’t have to worry about anything — what the family’s eating, getting anywhere on time, when to catch some sleep, etc. And it’s normal for lifelong friendships to form between the families and volunteers.
“It’s personal when you’ve got a person there who’s serving you … it humbles you. Most people are like ‘I’ll do it myself,’” Walkup said.
Lighthouse also holds similar weeklong retreats in Miramar Beach, Florida, and Bald Head Island, North Carolina.
It’s extremely rewarding for all involved, including herself, Walkup said.
“We have heard from families that, afterword, they went in with their marriage on the rocks and not sure if that’s going to work out, and they left with a renewed sense of hope,” she said. “We want them to have that hope and know they’re not stuck in this and they’re going to get through it.”