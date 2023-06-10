Dealing with cancer can be an overwhelming challenge, especially for children and the families supporting them. Bringing some families to the Golden Isles for a much needed respite is one way Lighthouse Family Retreat aims to help with that burden.

For the next three weeks, Lighthouse will bring groups of families to Epworth by the Sea, a Methodist conference center and retreat, to give everyone involved a chance to take a load off, even if it’s for just a few days.

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson’s address to the Democratic Women at a luncheon on Thursday carried a strong message of unity, but he didn’t shy away from putting Pinova on the spot, calling for accountability from the company following a massive fire at its L Street plant in April.