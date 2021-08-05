Sung Hui Lewis has devoted more than 30 years to educating Glynn County’s children.
But in just her third year of teaching, she met a student who she recalls today as having a lasting impact on her approach to education.
That student, who had Down syndrome and was wheel-chair bound and nonverbal, was enrolled in Lewis’ kindergarten class at Ballard Elementary at a point in her career when Lewis had little training in special education.
“Honestly, I was scared to death because I didn’t know what to do,” she said.
A special ed paraprofessional was assigned to the classroom, but one day that staff member was not at school and Lewis took on all the child’s care that day. During an activity organizing blocks to teach her letters while the rest of the class napped, the girl threw a block across the room and began to laugh.
That moment sparked for Lewis a realization. She understood then that she didn’t need to know every teaching skill in order to reach a child. Years later, thanks to staff at the school, Lewis watched the student walk without her wheelchair, use sign language and eat without her feeding tube.
“It’s because a team of people believed in the child,” Lewis said. “And really, truly, that was a phenomenal moment for me … Kids really just want to be loved.”
Lewis retired June 30 from a 36-year career with Glynn County Schools. Nineteen years of her career were spent as a classroom teacher, and the remainder was in administration. She retired as assistant superintendent.
But she didn’t wait long before finding a new way to support the education of local youth.
In July, Lewis began working with the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Coastal Georgia. She currently serves as the local coordinator for CEF and will soon go through training, after which her title will change to director.
CEF is a Bible-centered organization that offers Good News Clubs in schools to teach students about Christian living. Churches sponsor the weekly program in elementary schools.
CEF has established Good News Clubs in schools in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties. In Glynn, the program is in nine elementary schools.
“We hope to be in all 10 this coming year,” Lewis said. “We need churches to help sponsor our schools. The principals have been super supportive in letting the Good News Clubs come.”
Lewis has worked with church ministries throughout her life, and her retirement created an opportunity to find new ways to play a role in local education.
“I have always worked with children in church,” Lewis said. “In fact that’s how I got interested in becoming an educator.”
Reflecting on her career with the local school district, Lewis said she’s most proud to have played a role in teaching the community’s children to read.
“That is huge to me, and it will always be,” she said.
Lewis said she’s excited to now help support students’ spiritual well being.
“The Good News Club is not ran by one particular denomination,” she said. “It’s all denominations coming together and wanting to see our children grow spiritually, and I think that’s a huge piece for our children because that defines them and it helps them make choices in life as they get older.”
Lewis will continue to work with several other local organizations, including as co-chair of Glynn Community Crisis Center’s Taste of Glynn event in January and with the Children’s Reading Foundation of Georgia.
CEF will soon launch a campaign to encourage churches to continue supporting the organization’s mission. Parents can also learn about the club during upcoming open house events.
“If some churches are not partners with us, we would love for them to come on board,” Lewis said. “They can help us either by sponsoring a school or simply giving us a donation because it is a nonprofit and we have private donors as well.”