The Brunswick News presents a lists of businesses and restaurants that are opened or offering various services in Brunswick, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island during the coronavirus pandemic. The News' will update the list as needed.
A Moveable Feast-Brunswick
Still offering meals to go and will begin meal delivery service Wednesday, March 18. Call 912-289-9464 24 hours in advance to place orders for delivery. Menu and pricing along with Sunday brunch hours available at amfrestaurant.com.
Beachcomber BBQ-St. Simons Island
Call 912-634-5699 to place pick-up orders.
Basil's Thai-Brunswick
Open for regular business hours. Delivery option on DoorDash.
Blaze Pizza-Brunswick
Blaze Pizza is providing a free cheese pizza for all in-store orders by Glynn County students with a valid school ID or any child accompanied by their parent. The restaurant hopes that this relieves some stress who rely on school for meals. Blaze offers carryout and delivery options. Order through DoorDash for delivery or place a pick up order through their app or at blazepizza.com.
Brogen's North-St. Simons Island
Brogen's North will continue to offer meals to go for regular menu items. Curbside delivery will be provided if requested. There will be limited seating for dine-in to accommodate social distancing. Brogen's North is also offering to help if your child depends on meals from school. Message Jason Hyde on Facebook or call the restaurant at 912-683-2060.
Bubba Garcia's-St. Simons Island
The restaurants dining room and patio are both still open for seating. You can call in a to-go order at 912-634-0073 and pick it up at the window by the bar. Call the restaurant and let them know what kind of vehicle it will be and they will walk out the order. Kids Eat Free Monday is extended to every day that kids are out of school. That offer will be good for dine in or carry out.
Cafe Frederica-St. Simons Island
Cafe Frederica is open, but has revisited its cleaning procedures and implemented more stringent protocols during this time. Seating has also been rearranged to be more spacious. This change will limit the amount of customers the restaurant can accommodate. The restaurant also offers pickup options as well, just call 912-638-6777, and they'll have the order ready.
Certified Burgers & Beverage-St. Simons Island
Certified is opened for regular hours but has modified limited seating. Online ordering can be done at certifiedburgers.hrpos.heartland.us. For pickup or curbside delivery, call 912-268-4330.
Chadwicks' Jewelers-St. Simons Island
Open regular hours.
Chick-fil-A-St. Simons Island
All orders will be treated as carry-out orders. Dine-in options are no longer availabe.
CJ's Italian Restaurant- St. Simons Island
CJ's Italian Restaurant is open and is working to offer hands free payment options. Delivery is also available through DoorDash and with Island Time Take.
Cunningham Jewelers-Brunswick
Open regular hours.
Daddy Cate's-Brunswick
Open normal hours and will offer curbside delivery for call-in orders at 912-264-9363.
Del Sur-St. Simons Island
The restaurant offers a dine-in option, but has limited the seating to 44. Del Sur is also offering a delivery service free of charge. The restaurant will post weekly menus on their Facebook page and menus will be tailored accordingly depending on the product available. Call 912-771-9720 or 305-303-8285 to place the order. Guests will pay for meals over the phone just give the restaurant the address and it'll be delivered. All lunch orders must be received by 10:30 a.m. and for dinner by 4 p.m. Each meal will cost $12 and will include an appetizer, main course and a free chocolate chip cookie. There is also an option for curbside delivery.
Delaney's Bistro & Bar-St. Simons Island
Opened regular hours. Delaney's revisited its cleaning procedures and implemented more stringent protocols. Seating has also been rearranged to be more spacious. This change will limit the amount of customers the restaurant can accommodate. The restaurant also offers pickup options as well, just call 912-638-1330 and they'll have the order ready.
Demere Grill-St. Simons Island
Demere Grill will be removing half of its seating to create more distance between guests. The full menu will be offered as long as the restaurant can get the product from the vendors. Delivery and pick-up are still available. Demere Grill also wants to help any children who are in need of a fresh hot meal can call 912-634-2002.
Echo at the King & Prince-St. Simons Island
Echo is offering family-style take out dinners that feed four people for $45 plus tax. The meal changes daily based on availability and will get published on the restaurants Facebook, Instagram and their website www.kingandprince.com/echo.aspx. There will be a limited menu offered for curb-side pick-up option. Guests can dine in during regular hours as the restaurant will have modified seating.
ERgent Med-Brunswick & St. Simons Island
Appointments are still available. Guests can wait in their car after quickly checking-in. The staff will call the patients when its time for the appointment. For the St. Simons office call 912-434-9316 and for the Brunswick office call 912-264-1883.
Fox's Pizza-Brunswick
Fox's Pizza is opened regular hours and is offering curbside service. Call 912-265-4490 to pre-pay with a credit card. The restaurant stated that it'll try and dedicate two parking spots directly in front of Fox's for this service. Fox's is open for business and is taking caution by disinfecting tables, utensils and all dinnerware after each guest. There will also be periodic wipe downs on all the door handles and phones. Servers will wear disposable gloves that will get changed often.
Frosty's Griddle & Shake-St. Simons Island
At this time Frosty's only offers take-out service. Guests are encouraged to use the drive-up window to order as well. Call ahead to 912-434-9509 and place an order that will get delivered to the customer's vehicle.
Fuse-Brunswick, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island
Open for regular hours and offers take-out.
Georgia Sea Grill-St. Simons Island
Georgia Sea Grill will strictly be take-out only for at least the next two weeks. There will be online ordering available at georgiaseagrill.com and the restaurant will offer home delivery starting on Wednesday. Georgia Sea Grill will also be offering family meals with options. Give the restaurant a call to order 912-638-1197.
G.J. Ford Bookshop-St. Simons Island
Opened regular hours and is offering delivery and curbside services. Call 912-634-6168 for more information.
Gnat's Landing-St. Simons Island
Gnat's is opened its regular hours for dine-in or takeout. Families with children who rely on school for meals, please send the restaurant a private message on its Facebook. People can also help feed children who rely on school meals by purchasing a buy-one, give one weekly meal packet for $50. This packet gives the guest a meal and will also provide one for a family in need. If interested contact the restaurant at 912-638-7378 to get the details.
Grandy's-Brunswick
Grandy's will be opened for its regular hours. However, the restaurant will not be offering the breakfast bar until further notice. Guests can choose to dine-in, but all meals will be in to-go containers and will get bagged with the packaged fork sets. Grady's will also be discontinuing the use of trays as an extra measure of safety. The drive-thru is still open normally if guests do not want to go inside.
Halyards-St. Simons Island
There is no dine-in option at this time, but Halyards is offering to-go meals which include some of the favorite dishes and family style meals from the front door. The restaurant will offer lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 12-7p.m. Check out Halyards Facebook and Instagram pages for menus. Call 912-634-5658 for delivery options.
Harris Steak and Seafood-Brunswick
Harris Steak and Seafood is opened for its regular hours and will now be opened for breakfast. The restaurant will have a bartender there at 9 a.m. for their coronavirus special. There will be endless mimosas offered for brunch as well. Call 912-289-9796 for more information.
Imber Medical-St. Simons Island
Imber Medical is opened regular hours and offering special pricing on IV treatments to boost your immune system. Walk-in appointments are available. Call 912-268-2103.
Indigo Coastal Shanty- Brunswick
Curbside service is now offered. Indigo Coastal Shanty will now use single-use recyclable menus and silverware will be rolled and bagged. Every 30 minutes the restaurant will sanitize all high-contact surfaces, including door knobs, table countertops, and POS stations. Indigo is also working on a new outdoor seating arrangement to allow space between tables for social distancing. For takeout orders call 912-265-2007. Delivery is also available through Island Time Takeout.
Island Day Spa-St. Simons Island
Starting on Thursday, Island Day Spa will be closed for two weeks. There will be regular hours for Wednesday. Guests can purchase gift cards online at theislanddayspa.com.
Island Jerk-Brunswick
At this time, Island Jerk is offering family meals with jerk chicken or curry chicken with rice, peas, cabbage and plantains for $20 in addition to all regular menu items. They will be continuing normal dine-in services, but will now be using disposable plates and to-go boxes. Island Jerk is also offering 10% off all family meals until further notice. Call 912-267-4742 for carry out information.
Island Time Takeout-St. Simons Island
Local delivery service that brings food from so many of your favorite local restaurants right to your door. Service hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. Visit islandtimetakeout.com to see menus and place orders.
Jekyll Island Boat Tours-Jekyll Island
Jekyll Island Boat Tours has cancelled all tours during the month of March.
Jimmy Johns-St. Simons Island
Opened normal business hours for take-out orders. Order online at jimmyjohns.com or through the app.
Joseph Jewelers-St. Simons Island
Joseph Jewelers is opened normal hours. Shipping, delivery and curbside service are available. During this time local delivery will be free. Call 912-634-9060 or email sales@josephjewelers.com.
Lady K's Kitchen-Brunswick
Offering breakfast and lunch for children until schools reopen.
La Plancha-St. Simons Island
At this time, there are no dine-in options, but La Plancha is offering to-go meals. Guests can order lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 12-7 p.m. There is also a delivery option through DoorDash. Call 912-434-6100 for more information.
Maggie's Boutique-St. Simons Island
Open regular hours.
Marshside Grill-Brunswick
Marshside Grill will offer takeout service in addition to the regular indoor/outdoor dining. There is also curbside pickup available now. Visit www.marshsidegrill.com for menus and call 912-342-7981 for takeout.
Mellow Mushroom-St. Simons Island
Mellow Mushroom is open for regular hours. They offers online ordering and curbside delivery, just call the restaurant upon arrival. Order online at order.mellowmushroom.com or call 912-291-9108.
Mixed Nuts-St. Simons Island
Mixed Nuts is opened regular hours.
Moo Cow-St. Simons Island
Only one group of customers inside the shop at a time. Once a family/group is served and exited, the next may come in. Moo Cow takes sanitation seriously and will be extra-vigilant with wiping down the surfaces. The staff will also be using gloves to handle cash payments.
Moondoggy's-Brunswick Moondoggy's is now offering an option for children to eat free during this time. Kids will be allowed slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza and a drink. Moodoggy's hopes that by offering this option it will ease a bit of the burden cased by the mandatory school closings. The restaurant is also reassuring its guests that all surfaces are being wiped down and disinfected after each use.
My Happy Place Nutrition-Brunswick
Place orders via text 912-242-1088. My Happy Place will text customers back with price of order. Customers can pay us via Paypal, Venmo, Cashapp, Cash or Credit card. Let My Happy Place Nutrition know upon arrival and the order will get brought out to the car at the curb or meet guests at the door.
Nazzaro's-St. Simons Island
Nazzaro’s is open for business with limited reservations in the restaurant. The entire menu is available for take out. If people know of anyone who needs a meal, please contact Rich at 912-223-1882.
Porch-St. Simons Island
Porch is offering online ordering and has built a side entrance and window so guests don't have to come inside. To order, go to www.porchssi.com, choose online ordering and proceed with the order. Guests can choose to pay online if they would like. Porch will be open Monday-Saturday 11a.m.-9 p.m. and 11-8p.m. on Sunday
Saltwater-St. Simons Island
Starting on Thursday, March 19, Saltwater will be offering complimentary delivery in the area on all products. Gift cards are also 25% off at www.saltwaterssi.com/gift-cards.
Sandcastle Cafe & Grill-St. Simons Island
Sandcastle Cafe is offering curbside pickup, and delivery options will soon be available. Menu is online at Sandcastlessi.com or give the restaurant a call at 912-638-8883 to place your order.
Sandy Bottom Bagels-St. Simons Island
Sandy Bottom Bagels is opened for regular hours but will have modified seating. Guests can download the app, order, pay online and request pick up or curbside delivery. Full menu can be viewed at sandybottombagels.com. Guests can also get delivery from 11a.m. to 2p.m. through Island Time Takeout.
Side Pokkets-Brunswick
Side Pokkets will be offering parking lot deliveries during this time. Guests can call in an order and have it delivered to their vehicles outside. Side Pokkets is also switching to disposable menus and doubling up on all cleaning to create as much a sterile environment as possible. Until further notice, Side Pokkets will keep normal hours of operation.
Smoothie King-Brunswick
Smoothie King will be opened for normal business hours and offering to-go orders. Customers can order on the app or online at smoothieking.olo.com/menu/smoothie-king-10-altama-village-drive.
Southern Soul BBQ-St. Simons Island
As of Monday, all food orders will get boxed to-go until further notice. Customers can call 912-638-7586 for to-go orders. Menu is available at southernsoulbbq.com. Customers can still eat at one of the picnic tables at their discretion. Coastal Georgia Hospitality/Service industry people that are out of work due to COVID-19, Southern Soul is offering take-out meals on the house.
The Local Brew-St. Simons Island
There are take-out, curbside and home delivery options available. Call in orders to 912-434-9590. The menu can be viewed at localbrewssi.com. At this time, outside cups or mugs will not be refilled in the café.
The Tinted Turtle- St. Simons Island
The Tinted Tide closed its walk-in services and transitioned mainly to Pottery Painting To Go Kits. Customers can build their own rental bucket and they can personalize colors and pottery of their choice on the stores website. Check it out at thetintedtide.square.site. The store's also offering gift card sales ($10 off of $50) with promo SAVEFORLATER and a summer camp special $150 for a week during the month of March.
The Tinted Tide is practicing social distancing by scheduling appointments as a last resort for groups of 10 or less, with 30 minute intervals to clean between guest
The Village Oven-Brunswick
The Village Oven is offering pick-up through the drive-thru window. Customers can call ahead to 912-712-0157 and delivery is available through Island Time Takeout.
The Yellow Canary-St. Simons Island
The Yellow Canary is opened regular hours. Customers can shop through their Facebook or Instagram posts if unable to come into the store. Free shipping will be offered and the store will deliver within a five-mile radius or meet customers outside for curbside service.
Tipsy McSway's-Brunswick
Tipsy McSway's is opened with modified seating. To-go orders are always available. Curbside delivery will be available upon request. At this time, Tipsy's has cancelled live music, karaoke and trivia through March 31. This decision affects about 20 musicians, so Tipsy McSway's is urging people to buy merchandise and music downloads if able to. Call 912-267-9991 for to-go orders.
Tortuga Jacks-Brunswick and Jekyll Island
Opened for normal hours and getting prepared to focus on to-go orders. Online ordering will be available soon. Jekyll Island residents can order delivery at no additional charge. Call 912-342-2600 for orders.
Tramici-St. Simons Island
At this time Tramici isn't offering dine-in options, but they are offering to-go meals, including customers favorite dishes and family style meals. Tramici will offer lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday 12-7 p.m. Check out the restaurants Facebook and Instagram for menus. If customers prefer delivery, Tramici will bring it to them. Call for to-go orders at 912-634-2202.
Village Oven-Brunswick
Village Oven's drive thru window is open. Drop by for breakfast, lunch or a treat.
Wippersnappers Toys- St. Simons Island
Opened for regular hours.
Wrap Happy-Brunswick
Order online at www.wraphappyonline.com or call 912-574-1715 to place an order for delivery or pay online for curbside delivery.