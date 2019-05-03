Holding a pair of giant scissors, Mark Warren and Archie Prince, co-owners of the new restaurant Sapelo Crow on St. Simons Island, cut the ribbon from the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce symbolizing its grand opening.
In truth, the restaurant has been open since October. But that didn’t stop the celebratory cheers when the oversized scissors cut through the tape.
While October is not necessarily the peak time for visitors and tourists on St. Simons Island, opening during that window has given the owners a chance to fine tune the restaurant ahead of the busy spring and summer seasons.
“We opened at the end of the season so we had the expected struggles throughout the winter months, but it kind of help us streamline things and work out some of the kinks,” Warren said. “We worked through some of those issues issues that if we had opened at the peak of the season, we would have been just run over.”
Sapelo Crow is located at 1609 Frederica Road — right next to the roundabout. The location was part of the appeal for the owners add to their restaurant total.
“(Sapelo Crow) is centrally located on the island,” said co-owner Archie Prince. “It’s a great middle spot for the island.”
Warren said the concept for Sapelo Crow came out a lot of research trying to find out what people thought was missing from the island.
“We traveled around the island, talked to people and really just asked ‘What does the island need?’” Warren said. “The No. 1 thing was a good steak. We found that a lot of people have steak on the menu, but people wanted a good steak. That’s what we’re trying to provide. The other thing we heard was the island needed a really good bourbon bar. I think we’ve accomplished that by having one of the largest collections of bourbon on the island.
Sapelo Crow’s proprietors also own Coastal Kitchen, located near Morningstar Marina, and Bubba Garcia’s, which is in Redfern Village just a short walk away from their latest establishment.
The key for Warren and Prince is that each restaurant offers something different.
“If you’re going to have multiple locations, you don’t want to compete with yourself,” Warren said. “Coastal Kitchen has the best seafood around. (Sapelo Crow) has some seafood because we’re on the island and people expect you to have some seafood, but we’re not necessarily the seafood house. Coastal is the seafood house. (Sapelo Crow) is more the steak and bourbon house and Bubba’s has Mexican (cuisine).”
Sapelo Crow is the latest in a trend that points to Glynn County improving as it comes to new businesses. Warren said he has been impressed with the general push towards growth on both the island and Brunswick.
“I know they are getting ready to put a lot more money into the downtown area to build that up and make that a destination too,” Warren said.