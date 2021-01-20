Travis Riddle has been struggling to keep his new restaurant, Country Boy Cooking, afloat since it opened last summer.
He has a loyal clientele for his lunch crowd but when it comes to supper, that’s a different story. Riddle believes it has nothing to do with the quality of the food served at his restaurant.
Riddle plans to ask the Brunswick City Commission for a license at tonight’s meeting to serve beer and wine at his restaurant as a way to attract the dinner crowd.
“I have nothing at night,” Riddle said of business. “There’s nothing going on.”
Riddle was denied a request for a license to sell beer and wine last summer after his next door neighbor, Greater Hall Temple, opposed the license.
Riddle told city officials that he would suspend alcohol sales at his restaurant any time the church held activities, but that wasn’t enough to convince opponents to support giving him a license.
“I don’t have to sell beer and wine when the church is open,” he said.
Riddle said tonight’s attempt will be similar to the one he presented last summer. This time, however, Riddle said he has the support of everyone on his block with the exception of the church.
“Everybody on my block supports this except this one church,” he said.
Riddle emphasized he has no plans to alter his business hours if he is granted a license. The intent of the license is to enable people to have a glass of wine or beer with their meals and nothing else. The restaurant will continue to close at 9 p.m.
“I don’t want to do a club,” he said. “I want to do dinner.”
If he is granted a license, Riddle said he plans to expand his business to accommodate the demand for venues for weddings, anniversaries and other special events.
“I cannot survive without night life,” he said. “I think I have a lot of community support.”