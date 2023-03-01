A request for improvements to the outdoor seating area Sandcastle, a restaurant on 117 Mallery St. on St. Simons Island, was amended at Tuesday’s Islands Planning Commission meeting.
Concerns were raised about work to the building’s facade that began without a building permit and was stopped once county officials learned about the work.
Another concern was about a photoshopped rendering of what the new facade will look like. Commission members expressed concerns the image gave no context to how it would appear next to business located on either side of the restaurant.
Commission member Patrick Duncan described the rendering of the new facade as “underwhelming.”
“It seems like we’re rushing through this to approve a facade,” Duncan said.
The building owner said there are structural concerns with the facade that need to be addressed as soon as possible and asked for approval of the request.
Commission member Michael Torras defended the rendering of the proposed facade, saying a drawing with the two adjacent buildings would have cost the applicant a lot more money. But Torras conceded a picture with all three buildings would make it easier for commissioners to visualize the request.
Commissioners amended the request to allow the structural improvements to the facade but not to do any work to the exterior of the facade until after the next meeting in March.
In other business, a height exemption request for a cupola at St. William Catholic Church was approved by commissioners. The church is removing a leaking skylight from the existing sanctuary and plans to replace it with a cupola that would exceed the 35-foot height limit by four feet, eight inches for a total height of 39 feet, eight inches. The church's bell tower already exceeds the height of the proposed cupola.
A conditional-use permit at 4212 Thirteenth St. was also approved after the request was delayed a month to determine any jurisdictional information the Georgia Department of Natural Resources may have regarding the request. If the request is approved by county commissioners at a meeting in March, DNR officials still have final say over the proposed work.
Another request for a conditional-use permit for native landscaping, pool deck and retaining wall seaward of the development setback line was approved by commissioners. An estimated 3 feet of pool deck will cross the jurisdictional line, which led to the request.