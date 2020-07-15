The ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic creates many uncertainties for all who will return to school in Glynn County on Aug. 11.
Glynn County Schools administrators and staff are working daily to prepare for a school year that will look unlike any other in recent memory. And as plans are made, many parents are eager to stay updated so they can make their own preparations to keep their students safe.
The school system has created and published online a Return to School Framework that addresses numerous areas that will affect day-to-day school operations, as well as an overview of COVID-19 preventative measures that will be in place for 2020-2021. And last week, the school system posted a new frequently asked questions page on its website in an effort to remain transparent to the public and to address concerns about the complex challenges schools will face this fall.
“It is important to note that the nature of this pandemic is evolving every day, and our action plans could be adjusted to meet the needs of our community at any time,” according to the FAQ page announcement.
There are other ways parents can ensure they’re receiving the most accurate and recent information sent out by Glynn County Schools.
“As a rule of thumb, I always direct students, teachers, parents and community members to the district website, our One Call Now automated phone/email messaging system and our social media because these platforms will have the most credible, up-to-date information,” said Brittany Tate, public relations specialist for Glynn County Schools.
Phone numbers and emails for parents and guardians are tied to their Infinite Campus accounts and then pulled into the One Call Now listservs, Tate said. Families are encouraged to get in contact with their school or the Central Registration office to update their contact information.
The preventative measures overview sent out Tuesday by the school system includes information for staff and students on guidance to follow before leaving home and prevention and safety measures that will be in place at schools, as well as plans for physical distancing and operations, transporting students, serving meals and instruction.
Children’s temperature will need to be checked daily before they come to school, and all students and staff will be required to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive or have had close contact with a person with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.
Staff may be required to wear masks; students will be strongly encouraged to wear them. Ill or symptomatic students and staff will be isolated by school nurses and treated. High-touch areas and shared objects will be disinfected regularly each day.
New entrance and exit procedures will be established to avoid unnecessary gatherings., and nonessential visitors and volunteers will have limited access to buildings. Digital documents and communications will be provided when possible. Staggered use of playground space will be put in place, and face-to-face appointments with parents will be scheduled when possible.
When transporting students, bus drivers and riders will wear face coverings. Buses will be cleaned regularly between routes every day. Hand sanitizer will be provided as supplies allow. Periodic deep cleanings will be scheduled during weekends and breaks.
When serving meals, schools will provide grab and go breakfast in classrooms. Simplified menus will include hot, pre-plated meals in the cafeteria. Alternate meal schedules will stagger class visits to the dining area. Bottle refill stations will be installed, and a weekly supply of meals will be available for virtual learning students.
Online and in-person instruction will occur during regular school hours, and daily lessons will be posted on teacher sites and Google Classrooms. Social distancing plans will be used to avoid mixed groups in hallways. Virtual options will be available for group or partner work, and social-emotional and mental health resources will be provided.
Parents and guardians with questions that have not been addressed by the Return to School FAQ Page can send comments and feedback to healthconcerns@glynn.k12.ga.us.
“Their responses are helping us to shape our decisions,” Tate said.
Resources are posted online at glynn.k12.ga.us. As plans change, information will be updated online.
“We are working diligently to put plans in place that provide all of our students with the high-quality education they deserve, while keeping everyone’s safety firmly in mind,” Tate said. “We ask everyone to continue to work with us as we finalize plans for the next school year and share their input and feedback with us because it has helped us in every step of this process.”