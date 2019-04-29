They’re the invisible homeless.
Families who experience homelessness aren’t the ones holding signs by the road or asking for aid in public. Instead, they’re dealing with their own unique set of challenges and working to stay together and stay safe. Like nearly all who are homeless, they’re also trying to climb out of a deep hole and take back control of their lives.
Family Promise is a national organization that takes a creative approach to offering homeless families a helping hand. And due to the community needs of Glynn County, Family Promise is considering supporting an affiliate in this area.
Lori Wilson, a representative of Family Promise, Inc., gave a presentation on April 25 at the Regional Community Collaborative meeting attended by representatives for many local nonprofits, churches and other organizations.
Wilson explained how Family Promise’s operation works to help families and asked those in attendance if they felt Glynn County needs this additional resource.
Family Promise takes a community-based approach to addressing family homelessness, Wilson said.
“The most important part of this organization of course are the families,” she said. “… Their mission is to empower children and families experiencing homelessness to achieve sustainable self-sufficiency.”
What are the needs
A husband and wife who supported their five children, until a work-site accident left the husband injured and unable to work. The man’s boss replaced him, and the family soon found themselves unable to afford their home and were evicted.
A single mom who escaped an abusive relationship and took her three children with her. She needed shelter, immediately.
In both situations, Family Promise stepped in to help.
Both stories, shared by Wilson at the meeting last week, concluded with happy endings, detailing how Family Promise offered help to families during a time of turmoil, after a mixture of unfortunate circumstances made them vulnerable to homelessness.
Both families were taken in by congregations in their community through Family Promise’s rotational shelter model.
“What’s unique about Family Promise is we use what we call a rotational model,” Wilson said. “We do not have a traditional shelter, typically.”
Congregations took the families in and offered them more than a bed to sleep in. Volunteers also formed relationships with the homeless families. Family Promise also offered resources like financial literacy training, job search assistance, counseling and more so that the families could get back on their feet.
Family Promise was founded in 1986. The national organization has more than 200 affiliates across the country and more than 6,000 congregations of different faiths participate in the program.
Family Promise affiliates nearby include programs in Richmond Hill, Savannah, Jacksonville and in Effingham and Beaufort counties.
“I wish I could get up here and tell you, ‘Oh, we don’t need any more affiliates because the problem of homelessness is solved,’” Wilson said. “Well, sadly, that’s not the case.”
Studies show that about 35 percent of those without homes are families, Wilson said, and about 2.5 million children will experience homelessness this year in America.
“That’s one in 30 children,” she said.
About 43 percent of American households are financially vulnerable and at risk of homelessness, Wilson said.
When Family Promise explores new areas for affiliates, the national office completes a community-needs assessment. An assessment was recently done for Glynn County.
According to a local social worker, Wilson said, there were 233 known homeless school-age children in the 2017-2018 school year.
“I think we’d all agree that’s 233 homeless children too many,” Wilson said.
The assessment also indicated that more and more people in this area are challenged to secure stable housing.
“Glynn County may be a place that may be appropriate for an affiliate,”Wilson said.
How everyone helps
Family Promise takes the “community-based response” idea literally and reaches out to the faith community, asking them to open their places or worship to become temporary shelters.
“It’s rotational because families literally move from congregation to congregation every week or two, until their social worker and other people can help them find housing,” Wilson said.
The affiliate model is replicated in communities with certain minimum requirements and some flexibility in the specifics of the operation. At least 13 congregations need to initially commit in order for the program to get started.
Families move into a new congregation each Sunday. They’re dropped off by transportation provided by the affiliate.
“They have to take all of their belongings with them,” Wilson said.
Each day during the week, that transportation will take them to a day shelter that must be provided by the affiliate.
At the day shelter, children will be able to get to their bus for school. Other family members will leave from there for work or will spend their days at the shelter doing laundry, receiving services like financial literacy education and counseling and working toward finding housing.
The families return to the congregation in the evening, and every week the cycle begins again.
While the families are at the place of worship, two volunteers are required to be with them at all times, for the safety of all.
Families referred to the Family Promise go through a criminal background check, drug testing and an assessment completed by a social worker, before they can be selected for the program.
Affiliates are like franchises of a larger company, Wilson explained.
“If your community were to decide that there was enough interest to move forward in at least considering a Family Promise affiliate in Glynn County, Family Promise national is here to provide you with all of the support you need along the way,” she said.
Family Promise takes a holistic approach by collaborating with other local community resources that serve the homeless and that offer programs that can help with a family’s needs.
“Our goal is for families to become and remain self sufficient,” Wilson said. “Our goal is that one day these families won’t need our services anymore.”
Family Promise only enters communities that the organization feels have a gap in services supporting homeless families.
That is the case in Glynn County, said Katie Hagin, homeless assistance and supportive housing manager for Gateway Behavioral Health Services in Brunswick. The Salvation Army overnight shelter serves only single adults, and Safe Harbor operates a shelter for youth.
“So families have to be separated in order to be sheltered at this point around here,” Hagin said.
Many homeless families in this community will opt to live in motels, but that choice presents a wide range of challenges. Motel living means cramming all family members and all belongings into a small space, where they have little privacy, no space to cook quality meals and an unsafe environment outside. The weekly costs of motel rooms also take a significant hit on the family’s budget.
The next step, if the community is interested in pursuing the option to start a Family Promise affiliate, is to host a community meeting, Wilson said. Support from the community is vital for the program’s success.
Families experiencing homelessness live unseen among their community members, Wilson said. Family Promise can remove that invisibility.
“A lot of people don’t even realize that around you have families experiencing homelessness. You just don’t see them, so it’s very isolating,” she said. “So the first thing you can do is extend the hand of friendship to them.”