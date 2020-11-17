Resource fair planned for veterans
Several local nonprofits will partner with the city this week to offer a Veteran’s Resource Fair.
The Dustin Michael Wright Foundation, GY6, FaithWorks and the city will sponsor the fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Selden Park Gymnasium, 100 Genoa Martin Drive in Brunswick. The event, titled “Today is for Our Heroes,” is the first of its kind and will provide a variety of services.
Those include information from nonprofit service providers, showers, food, hair cuts, as well as resources for housing, medical care, benefits and employment opportunities.
Those seeking more information are asked to call 912-574-3161 or email terri@ssgdmwf.org.
