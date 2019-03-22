Resolution approved against offshore energy exploration

Testimony on the resolution was not put online — requiring coastal residents to make the long trek to be in person for two subcommittee hearings — but when put before a full House committee, a resolution opposing seismic airgun testing and oil and gas drilling passed early Thursday morning.
“This resolution is an important step in protecting communities and wildlife from the negative effects of seismic blasting and offshore drilling,” Megan Desrosiers, CEO of One Hundred Miles, said in a statement. “We look forward to the entire House of Representatives, the Senate, and eventually the governor weighing in.”
The House Natural Resources and Environment Committee, which passed House Resolution 48, had a full committee hearing in 2018 on a similar resolution but did not put it to a vote. The resolution is non-binding, but serves as showing the will of the elected legislators.
A bipartisan group of House and Senate coastal legislators held a news conference earlier this year in which they announced their support for H.R. 48 and its Senate counterpart, S.R. 88. The Senate resolution has yet to get a hearing.
“The U.S. is currently the largest exporter of fossil fuels,” Jen Hilburn, the Altamaha Riverkeeper, said in a statement. “If there were resources to be had offshore, they would likely be exported to other countries. Georgia’s salt marsh is the last in the world. Are we willing to risk our coast for the greed of a few large corporations?”
Opposition by state legislators could effectively block oil and gas drilling — advocates say that while the drilling would be in federal waters, if it happens, states could refuse to allow infrastructure to pass through state waters, which go from the coast out to three miles. That leaves the possibility of making a drilling operation cost prohibitive.
Meanwhile in the House Rules and Senate Rules committees, work continues to put bills up for consideration for full votes of the respective chambers as the clock ticks down on this year’s session. House Rules heard a significant number of bills Thursday, but for time’s sake, Committee Chairman Jay Powell, R-Camilla, didn’t create a supplementary Thursday calendar or a calendar for Friday before gaveling out the meeting.
Senate Bill 6, which was heard, was sent back to the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee to clean up the language. The bill is meant to ban delivery by drone of contraband to correctional institutions, and ban drone photography of those facilities unless there’s permission from the warden.
An amendment made in subcommittee, according to bill sponsor and state Rep. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, inserted the words “for criminal purposes.” Unfortunately, as pointed out by Powell, the bill as written allows someone to photograph a facility for criminal purposes if they have the warden’s permission. Hence, why it was sent back to committee.
State Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, once again presented S.B. 72, which revises a number of hunting regulations and provides for the use of airguns and noise suppressors. State Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, presented S.B. 106, the controversial Medicaid waiver bill, and state Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, presented the monuments protection bill.
At press time, there was no House Rules calendar set for today, so it was unknown whether S.B. 72, S.B. 106 or S.B. 77 would get a vote Friday.
In Senate Rules, which is chaired by Mullis, committee members put H.B. 481 — the six-week abortion ban — onto the Friday calendar. Friday is expected to be a busy day.
“I’m sorry I wasn’t better prepared, but tomorrow there’s going to be a bunch of bills,” Mullis said Thursday. “And, let me tell you this — my plan is to do (Friday’s meeting) during the break, if possible, unless we get through early, then we’ll do it after session.”