Glynn County citizens had many issues on their minds at a zoning ordinance update public hearing Monday night, but nothing more so than sea level rise and resiliency.
Members of the Mainland and Islands planning commissions, county staff and representatives of planning and architecture consulting firm TSW attended the meeting to hear the public’s take on the consultant’s draft diagnostic report on deficiencies in the county’s zoning ordinance.
Woody Giles, senior associate at TSW, said the hearing was the last public input opportunity planned for the year. The next will likely be an open house in February.
Among other things, the report details issues the consultants found with the zoning ordinance and questions for county residents and officials to answer. The problems consultants found were not out of the ordinary for local building code, but Giles said those ordinary issues were quite numerous.
“I think Glynn County is the first time I’ve gone through three highlighters on a code,” Giles said.
The goal is to have solid recommendations on how to improve the county’s zoning ordinance by fall 2020. But they don’t want it to be a top-down effort, he said.
“We want to write something that reflects the views of the community,” Giles said.
Upon opening the floor for comments from the public, it quickly became clear that citizens in attendance wanted the county’s updated zoning ordinance to include a strong response sea level rise and climate change.
St. Simons Island resident Hyde Post was glad the consultant’s report recognized the issue but wanted to see it push the county to action.
“That’s good, but it’s not a strong enough emphasis,” Post said. “We should look at everything through the prism of resilience.”
He asked that the consultants consider including larger marsh buffers and stricter regulations on septic tanks, among other things, in its recommendations.
While fellow St. Simons Island resident Hugh Borque agreed that the county should address resiliency, many of the island’s flooding issues could be solved with better stormwater management.
Many problems could be solved by enforcing the zoning ordinance’s preamble, he said. While the preamble doesn’t include any specific regulations, it does call on the county to protect property values, lessen traffic congestion, provide adequate light and air and preventing overcrowding, among other things.
Glynn County resident Jeff Kilgore supported Borque, saying many longtime residents are experiencing flooding after many years, and the cause isn’t purely natural.
Impressed by the number of local environmental and sustainability advocacy groups in the area, St. Simons resident Ken Jacobson said the county should grasp the opportunity it has to set an example for other coastal communities.
“We are poised to shape a new future,” Jacobson said. “But for that, we need to step out of the box and out elected officials need to so that with us.”
David Kyler, executive director for the Center for a Sustainable Coast, said the county should look into putting a body together to track changes resulting from sea-level rise and to recommend courses of action to address the changes.
Another St. Simons Island resident, Cesar Rodriguez, also pushed for a more resiliency-minded zoning ordinance.
He appealed to the authority of United Community Bank Regional President Mason Waters, who spoke recently at a chamber-sponsored forum.
According to Rodriguez, Waters told attendees that the bank is taking the threat of sea-level rise serious. New homeowners must have flood insurance to get loans in coastal areas, he said, and UCBI is assessing the risk to its real estate portfolio.
If one bank is doing so, others likely are as well. He encouraged the planning commissioners and consultants to take equal care when updating the zoning ordinance.
Melinda Ennis-Roughton, executive director of Family Connection Glynn County, said county citizens are still $1.3 million in the hole from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. Many couldn’t afford flood insurance and couldn’t afford to fix their homes, ultimately having to walk away.
The county should consider these citizens when planning for the future, she said.
One Hundred Mile Executive Director Megan Desrosiers echoed some of Ennis-Roughton’s sentiments, saying that lowing flood insurance rates for residents should be a priority.
Addressing part of the report, she said the county should seriously look at imposing better design standards at the four Interstate 95 exits in Glynn County. Having attractive gateways to the county could draw in more guests, Desrosiers said.
Scott Smith, a resident of mainland Glynn County, said economic development should be the top priority.
Nationally, a little less than 15 percent of citizens are below the poverty level, he said. In Brunswick and on St. Simons Island, near 40 percent and five percent fall below the poverty line, respectively, Smith said.
New zoning regulations should take the poor into account he said. He asked the county to consider requiring wider setbacks on new developments to accommodate sidewalks and street lights for those who can’t drive.
Once the public hearing ended, Giles thanked attendees for their input.
To those with concerns about resiliency, he said TSW is working with an environmental firm, among others, and that “many minds” are working together on the zoning update.
TSW consultants will give an update at the Glynn County Commission’s Nov. 19 work session on the zoning update process and the feedback they’ve received.
Anyone who couldn’t make the meeting can give their input via email at zoningupdate@glynncounty-ga.gov, phone at 912-554-7428 or mail at TSW, 1447 Peachtree St. NE Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30309.