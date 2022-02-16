Once was enough for Michelle Fox.
She’s is hoping that neighbors will join her in doing something about the inebriated drivers who lose control at Mallery’s lone curve and crash into vehicles and houses.
Between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Sunday, a driver headed west on Mallery ran through a stop sign then failed to make the left turn toward the village and skidded in his 2011 BMW across Fox’s yard, knocking down three columns and smashing into her 2015 BMW.
There were two in the car with him, and the driver was taking one home, Fox said, repeating what she had heard on her lawn.
A Glynn County police accident report said that Carlos Arias Vera of a Speedy Tostensen Boulevard address was charged with driving under the influence and driving too fast for conditions. The report says he refused to undergo an alcohol test.
Fox’s carport columns and her car can be repaired, but her sleep the following night was a total loss.
“I didn’t sleep all night,’’ she said Monday morning, because every sound frightened her.
“I thought it was an explosion,’’ she said of the noise that shook her awake.
Standing outside her house in the dark early Sunday while police handcuffed the driver, she learned from her neighbors her accident was far from unique and that other residents at the intersection also had equally close calls or suffered far more damage.
Mary Matthews has lived across the intersection for more than 20 years.
“I’ve been hit several times,’’ she said. “It’s all been from drunk drivers leaving a bar.”
Not quite all. A woman left the roadway one afternoon possibly because she was talking on the phone or texting.
Some years her property doesn’t get hit at all, but others there are several occurrences, she said.
A woman who had gotten drunk at a village bar hit her Jeep and her husband’s pickup in front of the house. The collision was severe enough to break the axle on the pickup.
People have run into the rose garden on the corner or crashed into her garage that opens onto Mallery at the intersection.
She bought the house because it was near the village and within comfortable walking distance of tennis courts. Now she worries about her grandchildren should they be outside the next time someone plows into her yard or ends up on the sidewalk. The sidewalk is heavily used, albeit not at 2 a.m. when most of the accidents have occurred, she said.
Years before she moved in, Fox’s house was protected by a row of sawed off utility poles sunk into the ground. The county removed those, saying they were a deadly hazard. If anyone hit them and was injured or killed, the county could have been sued, a county worker told her Monday. The worker was there to replace the thin metal post that supported a small arrow indicating that the road veered left. The BMW took out one of three of the signs.
One of Fox’s neighbors will host a meeting for residents to plot a strategy to convince Glynn County to enhance safety with speed bumps, signs or some other measures.
She said she planned to stay home early in the week to wait for insurance adjusters and get estimates to repair her house.