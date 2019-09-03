The waves crashed Tuesday onto a sunny St. Simons beach at high tide. Dogs sloshed in the waves while beachgoers surfed, lounged on the sand and watched the waters grow steadily closer.
Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Dorian was just beginning to turn north and creep away from the Bahamas. In Glynn County, residents were left with little to do but prepare and wait.
A mandatory evacuation took effect Monday at noon for all residents living east of Interstate 95. By the end of Monday, many businesses on St. Simons and in parts of Brunswick were boarded up and closing. Gov. Brian Kemp ordered westerly contraflow to begin on Interstate 16 on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Some local residents, though, were hesitant to leave, as Dorian lingered and storm tracks remained hard to predict Tuesday.
“I think we’re going to stay,” said Jan Sala, a St. Simons resident, sitting Tuesday morning at the pier on St. Simons. “We’re waiting to see, actually.”
The pier had drawn many visitors Tuesday morning. Most businesses in Pier Village, though, were closed up and had boarded windows.
But the door to St. Simons Bait & Tackle shop was wide open, and owner Mike Wooten stood behind the counter inside, ready to sell visitors a cup of coffee, bags of ice or other store merchandise.
Wooten didn’t plan to return to the island Wednesday, when Dorian is predicted to begin bringing strong winds and heavy rain to coastal Georgia. During Hurricane Irma in 2017, Wooten stayed on the island and watched the waters creep too close for comfort toward the front door of his shop.
“It got about 50 paces from the window, and I was sitting down here,” he said.
Like many who remained in Glynn County on Tuesday, Wooten couldn’t be sure what is to come in the next day or two.
“If it turns and comes back here, yes it’s going to be bad,” he said. “If it’s a (Category) 5, it’s going to be awful. If it’s a (Category) 1, we can survive.”
The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday forecasted life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds to affect coastal Georgia starting Wednesday.
Before leaving Tuesday, Wooten boarded up the windows of his store and left sandbags in front of the door. He had no plan to return until Dorian had passed, as he didn’t want to be stuck on the island when the F.J. Torras Causeway closed.
“I don’t want to sleep here,” he said.
A couple of doors down, Samantha Vince was preparing her recently-purchased oceanfront restaurant, Nora’s, for any potential damage.
“We’ve only taken possession of the building a week ago, so obviously we’re hoping nothing happens because we just got in here and we’re starting renovations,” she said.
In reality, though, only so much can be done when a storm like Dorian is approaching. Many home and business owners around the county had done what they could, and by Tuesday they had little to do but wait.
For some, one decision remained — stay or go?
“We decided this morning we were going to leave this morning, but then we decided to stay because the eye wall collapsed and it’s weakening,” said Judy Sala, a St. Simons resident, during a visit with her family to the beach at the 5th Street access.
A woman further down the beach snapped pictures of the waves, and two people nearby reclined in chairs and soaked in the sun.
Dorian began Tuesday afternoon to make the long-awaited turn north, allowing meteorologists to begin to determine what Glynn County has in store. Those storm predictions will determine where residents like Sala and her family will be when Dorian reaches their homes.
“We’re still packed and ready,” Sala said. “Everything’s at the door. If we have to go, we can go.”