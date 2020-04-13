Golden Isles residents and visitors alike took advantage of the cloudless skies Saturday to visit the recently reopened St. Simons Island and Gascoigne Bluff piers.
The Glynn County Commission voted in March to close the piers along with the beaches on St. Simons and Sea islands to slow the spread of COVID-19. They rescinded the action in regards to the piers after an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month overrode the county and reopened the beaches.
Only a few people could be found on the fishing pier at Gascoigne Bluff Saturday. A few others were playing frisbee golf or walking in the nearby park.
Maze Erickson and Hallie Knotts, both from the East Beach neighborhood on St. Simons Island, had only recently gone fishing on St. Simons Island for the first time when the county commission decided to close the piers.
“We bought our poles and then they closed everything,” Knotts said while packing a freshly caught whiting.
Everything had been fine as far as they’d seen. Everyone was behaving and keeping the required six-foot distance.
Erickson said he didn’t blame the county commission for closing the piers or beaches initially, though it seemed more like a reactionary move and not particularly well thought out.
“It wasn’t a bad idea. It got people’s attention,” said East Beach resident Maze Erickson.
On the far end of the pier, Shane James and Pernell Jackson cast lines in the water. Both regulars on the Gascoigne Bluff pier, they were quite happy to see it reopen.
“They opened up everything else,” James said. “Don’t know why they didn’t just open this.”
Taking a walk from one end of the St. Simons Island Pier to the other, Julio Bryant said he thought closing the piers had been a good call at the time and understood why commissioners made it. That said, he was glad to be able to take a walk on it again.
“It’s a place to get some peace of mind,” Bryant said.
The Southern Soul cook has been out of work for a while since the barbeque eatery at the corner of Demere and Frederica roads closed its doors last month.
He was savoring his free time, getting some fresh air before the restaurant business ramps back up. He said he’d be back in the kitchen before too long as Southern Soul prepares to start offering takeout.
He preferred to look on the bright side. With so much closed down, he got to spend more time with the family.
“Being with them, it’s nice,” Bryant said.
Baiting one of several crab nets, resort employee Mike Huettner said he didn’t see the reason for closing down the pier or the beaches.
“As you can see, there’s not a high concentration of people,” Huettner said.
Both closures interrupted some of his regular routines, like riding his bike down to the pier to catch crabs and fishing on the beach.
“They said I could fish if I stayed in my kayak. They wouldn’t even let me fish off the sandbar,” Huettner said.
Closing the pier only meant people would either stay cooped up in their homes or congregate elsewhere, he said, so reopening the beaches and piers was a smart move.
It wasn’t just locals out and about. Some who’d come to town before the closures started were also milling about and enjoying the cloudless sky.
Dillon Hutchinson of Vidalia and a friend cast their lines on the other side of the St. Simons Island Pier Saturday, mostly aiming for crab and black drum.
The retired U.S. Army veteran said they’d come into town nearly a month ago to spend some time in a house he owns on the island just before the county commission closed the beaches and the piers.
“For a long time we just watched to see what would happen, whether we should stay or go,” Hutchinson said. “Riding bikes at night, that’s pretty much all we’ve been doing.”
Visitors to the piers must abide by the social distancing per Kemp’s order, which requires maintaining a six-foot distance from others. Families are exempted. Violating the order is considered a misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $1,000.