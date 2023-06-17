Flying under the radar at Monday’s Brunswick Area Transportation Study meeting was a proposal to widen Sea Island Road from Demere to Frederica roads.
The meeting agenda included the Dunbar Creek Bridge corridor, as well as widening Sea Island Road.
The proposal has been met with strong resistance by St. Simons Island residents since its release to the public.
Island resident Robert Duncan believes four-laning Sea Island Road will not solve the island’s traffic congestion problems.
Duncan said he believes the number of rear-end collisions on Sea Island Road is a reason for the proposal to four-lane Sea Island Road.
‘We don’t need four lanes,” he said. “They want to eliminate crashes. Speeders are causing the accidents.”
Widening Sea Island Road would necessitate removing part of the live oak canopy that makes St. Simons Island so attractive, he said.
“We really don’t need a four-lane highway,” he said. “It will change the character of the area.”
If any work is done, Duncan said it should be at the intersections on Sea Island Road at Frederica and Demere.
“The county could do improvements at times to improve wait times,” he said.
Island resident Linda Seierstad believes few people are aware of the true nature of the BATS corridor study.
There are four proposals for a four-lane, one for a three-lane, and one for improvements to the current road.
“Even their own study shows a four-lane will only marginally improve travel time, safety and evacuation plans,” she said. “The problem is the intersection on both ends of Sea Island Road.”
The Brunswick Area Traffic Study has an ongoing public comment period to get feedback about the possibility of widening Sea Island Road.
The draft report can be viewed and comments submitted at the Glynn County Community Development Department, 1725 Reynolds St., Brunswick, or by going online at planning zoning@glynncounty-ga.gov.
