Churches around the Golden Isles opened up their doors to the community Thursday for National Day of Prayer.
Just over a dozen came to Northside Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m. to pray during the church’s observance of the National Day of Pray.
Northside also encouraged members to pray at home if they couldn’t make it to the church.
Carol Temple said she and her husband William were a sort of tag team with him coming to the church in the first hour and she in the second. She said she had been praying all morning at home as did a few others.
Temple said she had plenty to pray about and started by asking God to bring peace after the leak of a draft ruling on a possible Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and leave legalized abortion up to the the states or possibly Congress.
As she prayed, Temple said God knew of her experience with abortion.
“I carried the bodies to the morgue in little packages,’’ she said. “I was brainwashed.”
She said later that as a nursing student in Alexandria, Va., in the 1970s she actually carried aborted children to an incinerator and that the nurses who helped carry out the procedures didn’t want to do it. She believed in the science she was taught and simply became accustomed to the practice but has had a change of heart and beliefs since, she said.
The hospital hid the number of abortions it performed, she said.
“They didn’t call them abortions. They called them therapeutic DNCs,’’ she said.
DNCs are procedures often used to remove any remaining contents of a uterus after a miscarriage.
She prayed that the demonstrations of the leak and the ruling would remain peaceful and not become riots.
“Help us to be kind to those who have other opinions,’’ she prayed.
She prayed on a number of other topics, including for the women and children in Ukraine. She asked God to protect and assist those, providing them with food and water. and to provide a means for them to escape the war.
She asked God to unify estranged families and thanked God for the freedom that comes through Jesus.
As Temple prayed, a husband and wife also came and prayed.
Brunswick First Baptist, St. Simons United Methodist and Wesley United Methodist also held observances.