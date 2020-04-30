Residents ready for shelter in place to end

Ina Presley sat on a bench against the Pier Village waterfront Wednesday on St. Simons Island, working a pair of knitting needles and taking in the balmy salt breezes through a protective mask.
“I would be wearing gloves too, but I can’t knit if I wear them,” the Ohio snowbird said, working on a baby blanket for a friend’s grandchild.
She was shooting the breeze with her regular crowd — retired teacher Joan Harris and a couple of shaggy-haired wiseacres named Henry and Dan.
“They have all the makings of typical sixth-graders,” said Harris, wearing both gloves and a mask, while nodding at Henry and Dan.
All four kept their distance from one another, as has become the new custom. But as Gov. Brian Kemp’s monthlong shelter-in-place order neared its expiration at midnight Thursday, there were signs in the Village that folks were already ready to get out and about.
Presley and her group were among a scattering of folks occupying the waterfront benches, which are typically crowded on picture perfect April afternoons. Parking spaces were filling up along the Village shopping district on Mallery Street, and not all were locals taking respite from sheltering in place. Gwinnett County, Wayne County, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Texas and Illinois license plates were as plentiful as the hometown Glynn County license plates.
Mary Clawges and Sheila Ricardo came down with their spouses recently from Spartanburg, S.C., staking a site for their motorhome at the Jekyll Island campground. Having just left Iguana’s Seafood after lunch, they wholeheartedly approved of Kemp’s sooner-than-later polices for reopening public spaces such as restaurants. That is the main reason they were in Georgia instead of South Carolina this week.
“We had to get out of the house,” Ricardo said.
Both are practicing social distancing and being sure to follow other CDC preventative guidelines.
“I think we’re ready,” Clawges said. “I don’t think it’s going to get any worse. You still have to be careful. And from what I’ve seen here, people are being cautious.”
Norm Hoglund and his terrier Rusty enjoyed a stroll down the sidewalk in the Village amid a stream of pedestrian traffic, many of whom wore masks. Although folks should still take care and avoid contact, Hoglund thinks it is time to move beyond sheltering in place.
However, the Illinois resident who winters with his wife on St. Simons said he is not ready for dining inside restaurants. The couple has enjoyed takeout meals recently, he said.
“I think we should still take caution and practice social distancing,” Hoglund said. “But the economy has to open up — it has to. We just have to use a little bit of common sense, that’s all.”
Bill Murphy came up from Florida to visit his brother, Mike Murphy.
“I just came up to get a break, to get away from the lockdown down there (in Florida),” Bill Murphy said.
Mike Murphy’s wife, Beth, felt the sheltering-in-place period has served its purpose. Murphy, owner of Mike Murphy Kia of Brunswick, said his sales lot will continue to practice health officials’ recommended safe guidelines, including non-touch temperature checks of employees and customers.
“We’re ready,” Beth Murphy said. “I think the people are ready. I think our community is ready. I think it’s a good idea, as long as we continue to follow through with those guidelines. It’s time to get back to business.”
Glynn County recorded 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon Wednesday, up two cases from Tuesday. There has been one death attributed to COVID-19 in Glynn County. Statewide, there were more than 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday and more than 1,000 deaths.
Since the shelter-in-place order was issued April 3, Presley has limited her outings to a couple of weekly visits with her waterfront friends at the Pier Village and to the island McDonald’s outdoor patio. She does not plan to increase her sojourns in the near future.
“I think we need to keep a certain amount of distance from each other,” she said.
Harris agreed. In fact, it would not bother the St. Simons Island resident if the shelter-in-place order were extended.
“I believe in slow and easy,” said Harris, who taught in Glynn County for more than 30 years. “I think we’re going slow enough. I would not care if they went another week, even. But I’m OK with this.”