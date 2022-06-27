Residents protest Supreme Court ruling

A group of about 60 people gathered outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Saturday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at a federal level.
The group heard from four speakers before marching down from the courthouse to Mary Ross Waterfront Park carrying signs and chanting.
Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democrats, spoke to the assembled group first. “When your rights are being taken away, it hits everyone hard,” Jordan said. “We’re appreciative of not only all the women that showed up today, but all the men. Glynn County needs to know that we’re here. We’re not just a red county, We’re a county that cares about everybody.”
Local resident Sarah Engen spoke next, denouncing the rhetoric that is often lobbed at pro-choice supporters.
“We’re not baby killers,” Engen said. “We want reproductive rights. It’s a part of human rights.”
Local resident Bonnie Hunter said the Supreme Court’s ruling put already vulnerable women in more danger.
“Politics are truly personal when it comes to this issue. We all have our experiences and the experiences of women we know that have enforced how we feel.”
When the news came in Friday, Hunter said she thought about what made this issue personal to her, and she thought about when she was pregnant with her son.
“I was vulnerable and scared, but there was one thing I didn’t have to worry about,” Hunter said. “Thanks to the work of so many women and men that came before me, at that time I had the right to an abortion in the state where I lived and access to safe medical treatment. The actions of so many before had given me the right to choose.”
Hunter kept her pregnancy and gave birth to her son. She said today the right to choose has become “an unattainable privilege, a complicated possibility or a dangerous situation for so many women.”
Rabbi Rachael Bregman of Temple Beth Tefilloh was the final speaker. After leading the group in song, she urged them not to stand for the status quo.
“We live in a world where there are these dominant cultural norms, and they are preserved at any and all cost,” Bregman said. “And we see those costs being paid over and over again. We saw it in Uvalde, we saw it Roe v. Wade and we saw it in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. We are a community all too familiar what happens when the status quo is maintained for the sake of the status quo. That’s why we’re here — because it is still happening.”
Bregman urged the group to think about what the world should be, not what it is.
“We have to be clear about what we want the world to look like next,” Bregman said. “I know what I want it to look like next. I want this to be a community of people on all sides of every issue standing together and willing to talk to each other. I want us to be in a community of people where we are brave enough to speak our truth and kind enough to do it gently and audacious enough to listen to what people have to say in response.
“We know that our consciences are going to say different things, and we are still going to be one community, one county. We’re going to still be one people who love each other.”