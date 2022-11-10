William Taylor was busily filling sandbags Tuesday at the Ballard Recreation Center parking lot to avoid a repeat of the damage his home suffered during Hurricane Irma.
Asked how he planned to use the sand, Taylor said, “to build a wall around my doors.”
Taylor lives off Lanier Boulevard near Glynn Middle School in an area that Irma swamped.
“Our house was three feet deep in water,’’ and repairs cost more than $80,000, he said.
Glynn County Public Works has set up sand piles at three locations for county residents to use to fill sandbags.
Sand can be found at Glynn County Fire Station No. 6, 3320 U.S. 17; Glynn County Fire Station No. 3, 127 Grants Ferry Road in Sterling; and the Ballard Center, 30 Nimitz Drive. Sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis and residents will need to bring their own sandbags and shovels to fill them, according to the county.
Nicole is expected to bring storm surge in the 2 feet to 4 feet range to the Isles on Thursday, in addition to a very high tide and tropical storm force winds. Citizens in low-lying areas will be susceptible to flooding, the county said.
Taylor said he had a few sandbags that he bought at considerable expense but they weren’t enough for Irma so he appreciates the county providing the sand.
He said he plans to put at least 18 at his front door and 18 at the back, and that he had been successful in keeping Ian’s waters out. Taylor said he took no chances and used some heavy duty caulk to seal the doors.
“I had to cut it loose to get in and out,’’ he said.