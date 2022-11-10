DSC_5585.jpg
William Taylor fills a sandbag inside a 5-gallon bucket at the Ballard parking lot. After Irma caused extensive damage to his house, Taylor is getting the free sand to block floodwaters from his house.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

William Taylor was busily filling sandbags Tuesday at the Ballard Recreation Center parking lot to avoid a repeat of the damage his home suffered during Hurricane Irma.

Asked how he planned to use the sand, Taylor said, “to build a wall around my doors.”

