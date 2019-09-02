Residents make plans to stay or go ahead of Dorian

St. Simons Island resident Stephen Hortsman was making plans Monday to hunker down for Dorian at his marsh side home in the Epworth Estates neighborhood, just hours after the state and county concurred on a mandatory evacuation for everyone east of Interstate 95.
The decision was not entirely his to make, Hortsman confessed.
“Diane’s not going because Bandit had a fit the last time we evacuated, so we’re staying,” Hortsman said.
Diane Lovin is Hortsman’s wife, and Bandit is their cat. The couple heeded county orders to evacuate ahead of both Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. But not this time. Bandit, apparently, was fit to be tied after being cooped for several days in the wake of Irma.
With powerful Dorian on course to turn up the Florida coast and deliver strong tropical storm conditions to the Golden Isles by midweek, Hortsman said he was comfortable staying.
Rising waters reached the home’s back porch steps during the heavy flooding of Irma. But there was still a good 3 feet to go above that before water gets into the house, he said. Hortsman does, however, have a contingency plan to bail out and head inland should developments warrant. But he felt confident they were prepared to ride out Dorian at home.
“We’ve got water, batteries, gas, a generator, all of it — we’re set,” he said. “But I’ve also got both vehicles gassed up just case. I think we’ll be fine. Plus, it took us forever to get back on the island after the last time. Diane said, “Never again.’”
Todd and Missy Smith will side with caution and heed the mandatory evacuation, leaving their Island Retreat condo early Tuesday for a friend’s farm near Columbus. Joining them will be Todd’s parents, Mike and Pam Smith, a couple in their 70s who also reside at Island Retreat. But there is plenty of room at their friend’s farm, so neighbors Wayne Whitfield and Betsy Howard are going to follow in a separate vehicle.
“We’re leaving to get away from the storm and for peace of mind,” Todd Smith said. “We don’t necessarily know if the storm is going to hit here. But we just feel like we’ll be in a safe place in Columbus.”
Denny Dicks remained at his home on St. Simons Island for both Matthew and Irma. Waiting to get gas Monday at the Friendly Express on Demere Road, the garrulous Dicks said he had no intention of evacuating for Dorian.
“Oh, yeah, we’re staying,” Dicks said, smiling. “We went through the last two without much problems. We’re stocked up at home with supplies. We’re prepared and just leaving the rest up to the lord.”
As he began gassing up his truck, Dick offered this advice: “Fill up and be tankful.”
Boston native Liz Schatzkin, 27, kind of wanted around on St. Simons Island to experience her first hurricane. But the snakes, turtles, fish and other critters at the Driftwood Education Center at St. Simons By The Sea need her. She and other staff members at Driftwood were busy Monday preparing to evacuate the animals inland to a collaborating wildlife center.
“We’ve got to evacuate because we have to take care of our animals,” said Schatzkin, as she waiting to fill portable gas tanks at the Friendly Express. “I’m not too concerned. But I’ve never been through anything like this, and it might be interesting to see what a hurricane’s like. I would probably stay otherwise.”
Smith, meanwhile, plans to weather Dorian with his parents. And he would feel much more at ease if his parents were outside Dorian’s path when the storm arrives. Also, his friend’s farm has lively little bass pond on the premises.
“We might stick around if it was just Missy and me,” he said. “But this really is the best route for us to take. And after I get everyone settled in, I’m going to go out and bass fish as long as possible.”