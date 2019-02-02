Residents continue eating contaminated fish near LCP

Ellen Knickmeyer, an Associated Press reporter on the Environmental Protection Agency beat, put the situation succinctly in a tweet Monday. She wrote, “Give a man a fish, he’ll ignore the no-fishing sign, apparently.”
That comes from a look at the EPA’s Human Exposure Dashboard. The agency spotlighted it in its 2018 year-in-review document, stating, “EPA launched a Human Exposure Dashboard providing real-time human exposure status for all (National Priorities List, or Superfund) sites in an easily accessible webpage. In FY 2018, the agency designated an additional net total of 32 sites as having human exposure to contamination under control for a total of 1,507 sites under control.”
Generally, Glynn County’s sites follow this — Brunswick Wood Preserving, Hercules Landfill 009 and the Terry Creek outfall are all “under control.” But for the LCP Chemicals site, not so much.
According to the listing in the HED, “As of December 2017, EPA considers the LCP Chemicals Georgia site to be ‘Human Exposure Not Under Control’ because EPA is aware that people are consuming contaminated fish, despite warning signs and fish advisories. The levels of methylmercury and PCBs — primarily Aroclor 1268 — detected in fish fillets resulted in a fish consumption advisory for the Turtle River/Brunswick estuary issued by the Georgia (Department of Natural Resources) from 1995 to the present.
“The cleanup plan for the marsh — Operable Unit 1 — was issued by (the EPA Region 4 office) in September 2015. The remedial design is currently being conducted and expected to be completed in 2019. The remedial action is expected to begin in 2019. EPA will continue to advise that fish at the site should not be consumed. EPA has prepared a Community Involvement Plan, and provides updates and other information about the site through regular meetings.”
The EPA’s May 2015 Community Involvement Plan listed concerns by local residents that the agency’s human health risk assessment underestimated fish consumption rate for the area.
The LCP site is slightly southwest of the intersection of Ross Road and U.S. Highway 341. An unnamed road runs through the site and extends out into the marsh.
There are no-fishing signs around areas in Brunswick in which eating marine creatures caught in those areas is hazardous.
But, for example, Glynn County commissioners brought complaints during discussions in August about Terry Creek that there aren’t enough signs or they’re not in the best places to discourage fishing.