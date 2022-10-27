Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker and others in the community had a clear message for those working to clean up a toxic waste site in Brunswick: Approach the challenge like your mother lived there.

Work is underway to implement a corrective action plan at the Hercules/Pinova site on U.S. 17, where the hazardous chemical toxaphene was once produced and has infiltrated the groundwater and soil.

