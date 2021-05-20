All good ideas must start somewhere, and change often begins small.
A recent pilot project brought key stakeholders together to find ways to reduce the risks faced by the endangered North Atlantic right whale while improving the economic livelihoods of industry fishermen.
The University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant have partnered with commercial fishermen to test advanced ropeless fishing gear that would provide easier access to black sea bass, which are caught using pots lowered to the ocean floor with vertical fishing lines connected to floats that sit on top of the water.
Fishermen set the pots for a period of time, and black sea bass swim into them and can’t get out. The pots and lines are retrieved at the end of each trip.
During colder months off the southeast Atlantic coast, fishing boats are required to go about 30 miles offshore to set the pots so that they won’t ensnare the right whales that migrate south during winter to calve. That makes the trip more expensive and more dangerous.
Setting pots closer to shore is a critical hazard to the right whales. Since 2017, at least 34 right whales have died from entanglement in fishing gear or being struck by a boat.
Ropeless gear removes entanglement risks to whales and other marine animals, said Bryan Fluech, associate director of extension at UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant.
“There’s been testing going on actually for several years now, but most of all the effort has been up north in more of the hot spots with the whales,” he said.
Fluech has collaborated with Kim Sawicki, project lead and doctoral student at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. Sawicki serves as the president of Sustainable Seas Technology Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the use of innovation and technology in the safe and sustainable harvest of seafood.
In summer 2020, the research team secured a permit from the National Marine Fisheries Service to test eight different ropeless gear systems with black sea bass pots off the coast of Georgia. It was the first time the ropeless gear had been tested in the South Atlantic.
“We said, ‘Alright we recognize this would not be a full scale research project, but let’s at least try to get some of this gear in the water and start the process,’” Fluech said. “And this is the first time in the South Atlantic this gear has been tested. It’s a starting point.”
From New England to Florida, researchers and fishermen are exploring ways to adapt their gear to spare the right whales. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that 85 percent of right whales have become entangled in fishing gear at least once.
NOAA has identified two areas critical for right whales: off the coast of New England, where the whales forage for food in warmer months; and off the southeast coast from North Carolina to Florida, where the whales reproduce between November and April.
Each gear type is rigged, deployed and retrieved in a different way. Some devices use lines stored on spools or in bags or traps that sit on the ocean floor. Others have inflatable lift bags or buoys that float the pots to the surface. The devices are triggered by acoustic technology or timers that activate their release.
Fishermen use fishery-specific GPS software to locate the pots from above the water.
Fluech and Sawicki tested the devices alongside local fishermen, who provided boats and crew for the field experiments. Throughout the testing period, the research team leaned on commercial fishermen for their institutional knowledge and feedback.
“Longterm, hopefully this is something that ends up helping sustain our fisheries as well as protect the whales,” Fluech said.
The project team hopes to obtain funds for additional trials and research.
The pilot study will hopefully serve as a catalyst for more formalized research into the application of the gear, which can be approved and ultimately used by fishermen, Fluech said.
“As a starting point, we were excited to get out there, and we’ve got a long way to go,” he said.