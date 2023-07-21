The name Bennett Burch is well known these days to the residents of Pelican Place condominiums on St. Simons Island.
That’s what happens when you rush into a burning building and help the people inside get out before the smoke and flames take their toll.
Burch was picking up a couple of friends at a neighboring condo on Saturday for a trip to the beach when he noticed a small flame on a shaded patio under a screened porch.
“I thought it might be a grill,” he said. “Before we could even talk about it, the fire jumped up to the roof.”
It was a startling sight that Burch said alarmed him and his two friends and clearly required action. His buddies called 911. Burch jumped out of his vehicle and ran to the front door, which thankfully was unlocked.
“I came upstairs and right as I got to the top of the second story, the sliding glass door exploded in right next to me,” Burch said. “It sounded like a gunshot. It was loud in there and it felt like it was 500 degrees.”
The nearly 100-degree temperature on Thursday afternoon paled in comparison as he sat on a deck outside the burned condo enjoying a cold beer with Dawn Carter and Gayle Staley, the residents.
Carter had just laid down in her third-floor bedroom for a nap before an evening shift at a local restaurant. Staley was in her own bedroom, also on the third floor, and both were oblivious at that point to the quickly spreading flames that had consumed the screened porch and were making their way into the adjoining living room.
Carter heard Burch’s yells about the fire and came to the top of the stairs. Burch told her to run out the front door while he helped Staley, who Carter calls Mama Gayle, down the winding staircase and outside before the smoke and fire blocked their exit.
“Had Bennett been 30 seconds later, we might not have been able to get out,” Carter said.
The Glynn County Fire Department showed up soon after and the firefighters were able to find one of Staley’s two cats and remove it from the building. The firefighters were also able to confirm over their radio while inside that the fish in the saltwater aquarium were still swimming.
Staley’s other cat had crawled into a kitchen cabinet and was found the next day unharmed. Both cats were taken to a vet’s office in Fernandina Beach where they stayed in an oxygen chamber for two days and are now doing just fine, Staley told a neighbor on Thursday who asked.
Ocean Wonders, an aquarium maintenance company on the island, is keeping Staley’s saltwater fish until they can work through the insurance claim and rebuild.
Neither Carter nor Staley had met Burch before. They were complete strangers, except for Burch recognizing Carter from her job at Fancy Q.
They are strangers no more.
“We’re going to build a gold statue of him out front,” Staley said with a hearty laugh.
“I don’t have the words in English, Hebrew, Spanish, any language to say thank you,” Carter said.
Burch shrugged off the hero praise and said it was just a matter of being in the right place at the right time.
“I’m just happy everyone is OK,” he said.
Burch wore a University of Georgia polo shirt Thursday as Carter showed him her bedroom, laden with smoke and water-damaged UGA memorabilia. She is hopeful most of it will be salvageable.
Inside, the melted blades of a ceiling fan hung like stalactites. The couch was overturned and water and smoke damage was visible everywhere.
The shape of a cross and a picture frame were visible on the living room wall where a photo of Staley’s late son had hung. He died 25 years ago from smoke inhalation in a house fire. The cross and the picture were miraculously unscathed by the smoke and water, Carter said.
Staley, a Clemson University fan, said she didn’t care what college football team Burch roots for, she is just happy he was there when he was and acted quickly.
She praised the Glynn County Fire Department, which told the women on Sunday that they believe the fire was caused by an outdoor electrical outlet, for their quick response and for saving her cat. She also praised the American Red Cross, which she said acted quickly to help when Carter and Staley needed it most.
“I can’t say enough good about the fire department and the Red Cross,” Staley said.
Staley is now staying with a friend until the condo is rebuilt. Carter is staying with a relative.
Burch was greeted Thursday by a neighbor as he was leaving with a handshake and a heartfelt thank you, his name now etched into the neighborhood’s memory.