A Magnolia Park water system improvement project may cost the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission much more if it agrees to a request from the city of Brunswick.
The project is a joint endeavor with the city of Brunswick, which has asked the JWSC to cover half the cost of repaving some streets in the neighborhood once the water project is complete, JWSC Engineering Director Todd Kline told the utility’s facilities committee at a Wednesday meeting.
While he didn’t have exact numbers, Kline said splitting the street paving cost would more than double the water system project budget.
The city also wants the utility to run its water lines underneath the street, which the JWSC has been reluctant to do. Putting a line under the road means the road will have to be torn up to perform repairs to that pipe, Kline said.
Instead, the committee members said they would rather run the water pipes along the side of the road.
The committee asked Kline to see if he could work it out with the city. They also asked for him to provide a price estimate for burying a new pipe as opposed to using the “pipe burst” method, in which a new pipe is inserted through an old pipe.
In other business, the facilities committee recommended the full utility commission enter into a contract with Hillpointe Residential LLC.
The developer wants to build a 240-unit apartment complex on Old Cyprus Mill Road, said Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. Unfortunately, the sewer system serving the area can’t support that many new residential units.
To fix the problem, the developer offered to perform the upgrades necessary to nearby sewer pump stations in exchange for a reduced cost on sewer tap-in fees for the development.
Burroughs said the agreement gives Hillpointe two years to perform the upgrades. The developer is already turning dirt on the property, he said, so it will likely complete the project before then.
The committee also recommended the full commission award a $216,171 contract to Bio-Nomic Services to repair 55 sewer manholes.
Earlier the same day, the utility’s finance committee recommended the commission finalize the paperwork with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority for a $15 million low-interest loan.
According to Burroughs, the GEFA has already approved the loan. All that’s left to do is to finish up the paperwork on the local side.
The interest rate of 2.83 percent only applies to money that has been spent, Burroughs explained. If the utility doesn’t spend anything within six months of finalizing the contract, however, it will have to pay a “continuance fee.”
He didn’t see that as an issue, however.
The money has to go towards sewer repairs and major renovations to Dunbar Creek and Academy Creek wastewater treatment plants, he said. If the commission wants to use the money on anything else, it will have to go through GEFA’s approval process again.
The JWSC has until Feb. 1, 2020, to complete the projects, which Burroughs said was easily doable.
The committee voted 3-0 to recommend the full commission sign the paperwork.
If the commission does go ahead with the loan, the Brunswick City and Glynn County commissions will also have to give their approval. Burroughs said he hopes to get the loan on both commissions’ agendas next month.
In other business, the committee recommended the full commission transfer $1 million in excess revenue into a sewer system repair and rehabilitation reserve fund and to end a water tower antenna agreement with Verizon so it can enter into a new one.
The full commission will meet today at 10 a.m. in the JWSC’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, to give a final ruling on all the items recommended by the committees.