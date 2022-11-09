Republicans swept local contested races in the Golden Isles on Election Day.
Thomas “Bo” Clark won the at-large Post 1 Glynn County Commission race with 20,861 votes, or 66.3%, to defeat Democrat Richard Ingalls, who got 10,795 votes, or 33.7%.
Thomas “Bo” Clark won the at-large Post 1 Glynn County Commission race with 20,861 votes, or 66.3%, to defeat Democrat Richard Ingalls, who got 10,795 votes, or 33.7%.
In the other contested county commission race, Republican David Sweat got 2,406 votes, or 52.2%, to defeat Democrat and former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey who got 2,205 votes or 47.8%, for the District 4 seat.
During his campaign, Clark said traffic on St. Simons Island has been a longstanding issue and it’s time to address the congestion at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads. He believes the county has done a good job the past couple of years bringing affordable housing to the Golden Isles.
Sweat said roundabouts have improved traffic flow and new ones could bring relief to other parts of the island. Affordable housing can be added by making land use decisions that support redevelopment in appropriate locations on the mainland.
Incumbent District 4 school board member Henry “Hank” Yeagan, a Republican, earned 2,405 votes, or 52.1%, to defeat Democrat Rachael Thompson, who got 2,209 votes, 47.9%.
Yeargan, during his campaign, said efforts are ongoing to retain more teachers with different initiatives, including higher pay, as well as working with the College of Coastal Georgia to create a program that allows paraprofessionals to earn a teaching degree while still working for the school system.
In the nonpartisan Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation commissioner race, Glenn Cook prevailed in the four-candidate contest, earning 13,473 votes, 53.3%, avoiding a runoff. Laurie Lohne got 6,579 votes, 25.8%; John Hodor Jr. got 2,722 votes, 10.7%; and Heath Holdsworth got 2,545 votes, 10.2%.
Three races were unopposed:
• Glynn County Commission District 3, held by Wayne Neal.
• Glynn County School Board District 2, held by Eaddy Sams.
• Glynn County School Board At-large, held by Mike Hulsey.
