Republicans swept local contested races in the Golden Isles on Election Day.

Thomas “Bo” Clark won the at-large Post 1 Glynn County Commission race with 20,861 votes, or 66.3%, to defeat Democrat Richard Ingalls, who got 10,795 votes, or 33.7%.

