Republicans in Washington and Atlanta question President Joe Biden’s ability to lead after the nation’s top Democrat delivered the State of the Union address Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is among those blaming Biden’s policies for problems the nation faces today.
“I attended the State of the Union (Tuesday) because I made a promise to work with President Biden on bipartisan policies,” Carter said. “Unfortunately, he used this pivotal moment, with the eyes of the world watching as Putin advances into Ukraine, to monologue about a union that is unrecognizable to Main Street Americans.”
Biden started the address by saying the nation would support Ukraine but not with American troops. The U.S. military will be part of any NATO action launched to defend the boundaries of the organization’s members if it comes to that.
He then outlined his agenda, which included lowering the cost of prescription drugs, funding police but keeping scrutiny of their use of force under the watchful eyes of the U.S. Department of Justice and offering free child care to working families.
Carter said Biden’s policies are failing.
“When Congressional Democrats gave standing ovations as Biden railed against job creators, gun owners and police officers, they cast shadows over struggling Americans who cannot afford to continue losing dollars, work, safety, and educational opportunities at the hands of this administration,” Carter said.
Carter said the state of the union and the world is in crisis.
“If President Biden focused on a true ‘unity agenda,’ not a left-wing agenda, we would be in a better position today,” Carter said. “After (Tuesday’s) speech, I am concerned about our president’s ability to lead through this period of uncertainty.”
The Georgia Republican Party, gearing up for an election year to retake the GOP-held U.S. Senate seat won in 2020 by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., also responded to the president’s address.
“The world is a more dangerous place because of the disastrous policies of Joe Biden and (Vice President) Kamala Harris,” state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer said. “Dictators have been emboldened by their failures: the collapse of our southern border, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and our debilitating dependence on foreign oil.
“America is strong enough to survive the hard times created by Biden’s weakness and rescue is only eight months away when Republicans take back Congress in November.”
Carter also is up for reelection this year.
Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, said Biden and Harris have accomplished a lot for working families.
“The president made clear, though, that there is more work to do to rebuild Build a Better America, so President Biden laid out his bold plan to lower costs for American families while continuing a historically strong economic recovery,” Williams said.
“Under the president’s leadership, we’re going to start making more things in America, strengthening our supply chains, and moving goods faster and cheaper. That’s going to bolster our competitiveness and ease our everyday routines, from retail shopping to grocery shopping.”
Republicans are saying nothing new, she said.
“While President Biden and Democrats have laid out their vision to lower costs for Americans, Republicans’ response is more of the same from the GOP — complaining and obstructing while offering no plans,” she said.