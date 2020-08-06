Republican women to host schools superintendent, U.S. Senate candidate
U.S. Senate candidate Kandiss Taylor and Glynn County Schools Superintendent Scott Spence will speak at the Golden Isles Republican Women’s Monday lunch.
The event is set for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Smith Room at Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons Island.
The group’s former regular meeting location, Bonefish Grill, has closed permanently, according to an announcement from the organization.
Taylor, of Baxley, is one of 21 candidates running in the November special election for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace former Sen. Johnny Isakson upon his retirement.
The winner will serve out the remaining two years of Isakson’s term.
Due to state public health guidelines, attendance will be limited to 50 pre-registered guests.
No walk-ins will be admitted.
A $20 fee covers lunch, beverage, dessert and gratuity. Advance reservations are required by Saturday, and can be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466.
— The Brunswick News