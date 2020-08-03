Glynn County Republicans gathered by the marsh at Coastal Kitchen on Saturday to meet with potential future representatives.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., stopped by during the meet-and-greet to share a few words about the campaign season with the party faithful, describing a tough electoral fight ahead in the Atlanta area and asking those in attendance to talk to friends and family about the general election in November.
Perdue is not in a runoff race but will face Democrat Jon Ossoff in November.
All but one candidate in the Republican primary runoff for local and state office attended for last-minute face time with potential constituents. In the Glynn County Commission At-large Post 2 race, runoff opponents Bo Clark and Walter Rafolski mingled with guests.
Important topics in the commission race varied between the two.
Right out of the gate Rafolski said local officials should be enacting the will of the people, and the most important example of that at present is a state bill — still unsigned by Gov. Brian Kemp — that would give voters the chance in November to do away with the Glynn County Police Department and leave law enforcement in unincorporated areas to the sheriff.
Gov. Brian Kemp has 40 days to sign or veto a bill. Legislation not signed or vetoed automatically become law.
Carrying out the results of that police-elimination vote rather than fighting it is the responsibility of an elected official, he said.
Cooperation with the city of Brunswick is a must, he said. The city hosts many county facilities and serves as a economic hub. Parking issues in the downtown commercial district is a particularly pressing concern that Rafolski said the county can and should pitch in to resolve.
Finally, he thought the commission made the wrong call in deciding against putting the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 on the November ballot. Revenue from the tax does a lot of good, he said, but many in the public believed the county did not properly prioritize how to allocate the proceeds. That’s an easy problem to fix by listening to constituents, he said.
Clark agreed with Rafolski on the sales tax. But rather than a long SPLOST to-do list, Clark sided with a minority of sitting commissioners who proposed putting an abbreviated sales tax before the voters exclusively for the courthouse expansion and security upgrade. The security upgrades are more pressing, he said, and should either be covered out of pocket or via bond issue.
Making Glynn County more pet-friendly by adopting a no-kill resolution for the animal shelter and extending more support to local animal welfare groups are also important to him.
Both would be helpful in winning back public confidence, which is of utmost priority. He pointed to the June party primaries, in which two commission incumbents — Bob Coleman and Mike Browning — lost to challengers as an example of waning support for elected officials.
On the Georgia Senate District 3 side, only runoff candidate Sheila McNeill turned out to the event. Her opponent, David Sharpe, did not attend.
Her list of priorities was lighter on specifics than those of the local candidates, but McNeill said she was actively researching several legislative actions to take should she win the runoff.
No. 1 is economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Regulations and red tape often get in the way of business, she said, but the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have made the issue more acute.
She would immediately tackle the task of temporarily easing or amending some restrictions to give small business a shot in the arm.
Early voting in the runoff is currently ongoing.
Three polling locations are available to registered voters regardless of the precinct or district in which they reside: Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St., and Ballard Complex, 325 Old Jesup Road, both in Brunswick, and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Each location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday this week.
Runoff election day is Aug. 11.