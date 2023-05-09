Ginger Howard, a Republican National Committeewoman representing the state of Georgia, is very candid about the party’s disappointing results in the 2022 elections.
“The 2022 elections did not work out,” she said. “Everybody wants someone to blame. So many factors go into a campaign and there are many reasons things fall apart.”
Howard, a Waycross native and the keynote speaker at Monday’s meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women meeting, said Herschel Walker’s failed bid to win a U.S. Senate seat “was really close to home.”
She said consultants hired to help with campaigns don’t care who wins or loses — they get paid regardless of the outcome.
“A lot of time you don’t know what you are getting into,” Howard said. “Anyone who puts their name on a ballot, God bless you.”
Candidate information is posted on the internet every hour of the day, including misinformation.
“There’s a lot of stuff on the internet that’s not true,” she said.
Party members need to work together to spread the party’s message.
“United we win, divided we lose,” she said. “We are a circular firing squad. The Democrats are beating us up with younger people.”
Howard said voters between the ages of 18 and 30 are voting 2-1 in favor of Democrats.
“We saw the data,” she said. “We can’t spin it. They beat us badly.”
The way to reach younger voters and convince them to vote Republican can be achieved with the help of “influencers” who will reach out via social media.
“We’ve got to reach younger people,” she said.
Another problem was the message candidates were delivering.
“They weren’t solutions,” Howard said. “They were hearing anger. There wasn’t a solution.”
Still, Howard believes Republicans have the best message.
“We’ve got to talk to family and friends,” she said. “We have to register more Republicans and get them to the polls.”
The state party is planning to launch a campaign called “Unite the Right.” The campaign is still in the developmental stage, including a youth advisory board to create a social media campaign.
The party needs to reach out to faith leaders and community groups to get them engaged.
“The Grand Old Party is a great big tent,” she said. “We need to expand that tent.”