Ginger Howard, a Republican National Committee member, speaks to the Golden Isles Republican Women Monday.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Ginger Howard, a Republican National Committeewoman representing the state of Georgia, is very candid about the party’s disappointing results in the 2022 elections.

“The 2022 elections did not work out,” she said. “Everybody wants someone to blame. So many factors go into a campaign and there are many reasons things fall apart.”

