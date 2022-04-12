State Senator Butch Miller made a stop in the Golden Isles Monday to speak to the Golden Isles Republican Women’s Club about his ongoing campaign for lieutenant governor.
Miller is among four Republican candidates seeking the nomination. The winner will face one of 10 Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in the November general election.
Miller, who has served two times as the Senate pro tem by a unanimous vote, said the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows “conservatism works.”
“Conservatism made Georgia the best state for business eight years in a row,” he said. “The COVID immunity bill protected businesses. It would have put us out of business in Georgia (without the legislation).”
Miller said his legislation will keep critical race theory out of Georgia public schools. He is also opposed to boys participating is girls’ sports.
“They call it girls’ sports for a reason. It’s for girls,” he said.
He favors eliminating the “weakest link” of the election process — drop boxes.
And he favors eliminating the state income tax as a way to compete with other states for new business.
Miller expressed disappointment elected officials were unable to pass a medical marijuana bill, saying he has seen the positive effects it can have on a patient’s life.
“I believe in medical marijuana,” he said. “It’s a crying shame it wasn’t approved.”
U.S. Senate candidate Gary Black was given a few minutes to speak at the meeting. He expressed concerns about illegal immigration, inflation, and the nation’s Democratic leadership. He also criticized Herschel Walker, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate seat he is seeking.
“I helped build the Republican Party in Georgia,” he said. “I’m not going to have it stolen.”