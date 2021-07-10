Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay continues to recover from damage caused by a tornado that struck Wednesday.
An RV park on base sustained extensive damages from the storm. Nine people were hospitalized with a variety of non-life threatening injuries.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill joined U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, and state Rep. Steven Sainz on a tour of the base Thursday to assess damages.
McNeill, R-Brunswick, said it was “incredible” to see the extent of damages at the park. Other structures on base were also damaged by the tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Elsa, but none of the ballistic missile submarines on base or critical structures were damaged, base officials said.
“I’m thankful there was no loss of life,” she said. “I never realized it could have such a negative impact and be gone so quickly.”
Though the base is federal property, McNeill said she has already spoken with state leadership and they have offered to help any way needed.
“We’re helping residents in every way,” she said. “There were active duty people there.”
The base is helping those displaced by the storm help with temporary lodging, she said.
While the state is offering help, McNeill, former national Navy League president, said the bulk of repairs and cleanup will be done by the federal government.
“If there is something the state can do, they will get it,” she said.