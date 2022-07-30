Reproductive rights rally planned today
Women’s Voices of Glynn will host a Won’t Back Down reproductive rights rally at 5 p.m. today at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick.
Reproductive rights rally planned today
Women’s Voices of Glynn will host a Won’t Back Down reproductive rights rally at 5 p.m. today at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick.
“This is an unprecedented time with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the impact it has for women’s healthcare,” according to the event’s Facebook page. “Come out and show your support for reproductive rights.”
Event speakers will be community and professional leaders, including Wade Herring, who is running as a Democrat against U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, in the election this November.
— The Brunswick News
