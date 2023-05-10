A suspect accused of concealing a man’s death was sharing a house on St. Simons Island with the deceased and was already in jail on other charges when he was arrested last week.

Donald Lawrence, 36, was booked into Glynn County Detention Center early Friday morning on battery charges under the family violence act for an alleged Thursday night incident with his wife at the Home2Suites on St. Simons Island, a Glynn County police report said.

