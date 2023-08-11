Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

A good way to break the ice at a speaking engagement is with humorous anecdotes, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein used the tried and true method to good effect with the Glynn County Democratic Women on Thursday.
Among them was his mother’s shock at hearing about his intended career path.
“When her shock wore off, she did not want me to be a newspaper reporter, she wanted me to be a doctor,” Bluestein said.
After graduating from the University of Georgia, he worked for the Associated Press covering breaking news across the state, but mostly trauma, drama and legal matters, he said.
That job called for a lot of time out of town, which was hard to square with the plans he was making for the future of his family. In 2012, he went to work for the AJC to report on political trends, thinking it would be a less-intensive gig. He quickly discovered he was wrong.
Bluestein said his career at the AJC has given him a front-row seat to the rise of people who are now household names — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, his twice-defeated Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, current Democratic U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and their respective Republican opponents, Herschel Walker and Kelly Loeffler.
Georgia is now a battleground state when it comes to national elections, he said, making national headlines during campaign season and Republicans and Democrats vie for control of Congress and the presidency. But Bluestein also touched on the human side of the whole affair.
As a reporter, he gets to meet them in person on a frequent basis and sometimes see their human sides. He told a story about one of his daughters getting to meet all four candidates for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Typically Senate races are staggered so both are not on the ballot in one year, but the late Sen. Johnny Isakson stepped down in 2019. Kemp appointed Loeffler to fill his seat until the next general election. In 2020, Loeffler faced her first election, racing against Warnock. The same year, former Republican Sen. David Perdue faced Ossoff.
Each candidate had his or her different reactions to Bluestein’s daughter’s “interview” questions. She asked Warnock what made a reverend qualified to run for office, to which he responded that she asked better questions than her father.
When asked why they were running so many negative campaign ads, Loeffler told Bluestein’s daughter about “radical liberal Raphael Warnock,” he said. Ossoff gave a practiced answer fit for TV, Bluestein continued, and Perdue asked her a question in return: “I don’t know little girl, what do you think?”
In Georgia, maybe or maybe not more so than in other states, one can get up close and personal with the politicians on TV, he said, and see that they’re regular people too.
Looking ahead, Bluestein said he sees Georgia bucking national trends that show most citizens voting down the ballot for one party. Georgia already broke away from the trend in 2020, with many Republicans casting a ballot for Kemp but not Republican presidential incumbent Donald Trump.
He foresees that continuing in future elections, which makes it hard to predict exactly where the state will swing politically.