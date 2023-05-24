A man who heard the gunfire early Saturday morning on St. Simons Island that killed a woman took his own weapon to where he heard the shots but was too late to see the suspect, a Glynn County police report of the incident said.

Two employees of Ziggy Mahoney’s, whose names are redacted, told police they heard “three rapid gunshots” that came from the end of the Retreat Village shopping center near Nazzaro’s Italian Restaurant on St. Simons Island at around 1 a.m., the report said. One of the witnesses went to his vehicle to get his gun and explored the area where he heard the shots.

