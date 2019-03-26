Plans to save two historic trees in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island may change after Glynn County officials consulted with a fourth arborist on the matter.
Public Works Director Dave Austin told members of the county’s Tree Advisory Board on Monday that Daniel Lippi, a master arborist with Advanced Tree Care in St. Augustine, Fla., looked at the trees and came to a different conclusion than the three others.
“He looked at the trees and the limbs, and he saw it limbing out and everything, and he said ‘You know, there’s nothing wrong with the health of this tree,’” Austin said. “He said ‘What’s wrong with this tree is, it’s mechanical issues. What happens on live oak trees is the limbs get longer and longer and heavier and then they just self-shed. They fall.’”
Instead of recommending the county fence the trees off, move the picnic tables to another location and nurse the trees back to health with fertilizer, Lippi said the county should start trimming the trees and brace the limbs at risk of falling.
Lippi’s report on his findings suggested many limbs had been allowed to grow too long, and cutting them back would significantly reduce the strain on the trees, Austin said. The report recommended cutting around 25 percent of both trees’ canopies, he added.
Those that aren’t cut but still pose a risk can be braced with crutches, Austin said. Crutches aren’t completely accepted among arborists, however, as he said the county’s former arborist, Don Gardner, opposed using them.
The new recommendations didn’t sit well with those in attendance.
“We don’t think the tree is healthy enough to survive somebody moving in and chopping 25 percent of the tree out when we know the tree is stressed,” said Joy Elliott, with the Golden Isles Fund for Trees.
Board Chairwoman Christi Parks said she didn’t think the trees were healthy and that it was common sense that cutting 25 percent of their canopy would hurt them.
Austin said he would be presenting Lippi’s report to the Glynn County Commission next month and that the board should write up its own recommendation to the county commission. In the meantime, he said he’d run Lippi’s report by other arborists.