The nation is expected to experience as much sea level rise by the year 2050 as it witnessed in the previous hundred years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicated in a report this week.
The report projects sea levels along the coastline will rise an additional 10 to 12 inches by 2050.
The Sea Level Rise Technical Report provides the most up-to-date sea level rise projections for all states and territories by decade for the next 100 years and beyond. It is based on a combination of tide gauge and satellite observations and all the model ensembles from the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
The report updates the federal government’s 2017 sea level rise projections.
“For businesses along the coast, knowing what to expect and how to plan for the future is critical,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in a press release. “These updated projections will help businesses and the communities they support understand risks and make smart investments in the years ahead.”
The agency warns that sea level rise will create a profound increase in the frequency of coastal flooding, even in the absence of storms or heavy rainfall.
“By 2050, moderate flooding — which is typically disruptive and damaging by today’s weather, sea level and infrastructure standards — is expected to occur more than 10 times as often as it does today,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, NOAA’s national ocean service director. “These numbers mean a change from a single event every two to five years to multiple events each year, in some places.”
Supporting previous studies, the report confirms that sea levels are rising at an alarming rate, said Bill Nelson, an administer at NASA.
“NASA is steadfast in our commitment to protecting our home planet by expanding our monitoring capabilities and continuing to ensure our climate data is not only accessible but understandable,” he said.
The multi-agency effort is a product of the Interagency Sea Level Rise and Coastal Flood Hazard and Tool Task Force, which is composed of NOAA, NASA, EPA, USGS, DoD, FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as several academic institutes.