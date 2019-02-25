A report of the U.S. Geological Survey’s efforts to track the movement and growth of saltwater plume in Brunswick’s groundwater is nearing completion.
“The report itself is going through the last step in our review process, which is pretty much a regional approval, which is pretty far along,” said Greg Cherry, a hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey working on the model.
Tracking the saltwater plume is essential to providing Brunswick residents and visitors with clean drinking water, Cherry said.
Hercules chemical resin plant opened in the early part of the 20th century and the Georgia-Pacific pulp mill opened in 1937. The pair sucked a lot of water out of the Floridan aquifer, peaking at more than 80 million gallons per day in 1980, Cherry explained in a December 2017 interview with The News.
The two drew water from the aquifer so quickly that fresh water could not replace it quickly enough, allowing briny saltwater in the Fernandina permeable zone — defined by a 2015 USGS geological survey study as a cavernous, saline water-bearing soil layer between the Floridan aquifer and the surface — to infiltrate the groundwater of the Golden Isles.
The intrusion was first detected in 1957, Cherry said in the December interview. The plume continued to spread as wells continued to pump groundwater, eventually leading to the closure of a Perry Park water well in the 1990s due to high chloride content in the water. Reductions in the amount of groundwater pumped to the surface slowed its growth, but didn’t stop it.
The model is intended to predict the plume’s movement and growth based on surface conditions. It’s mostly complete, and it now awaits the results of recent tests and peer review, Cherry said Friday.
“It’s taking those water level measurements and checking that the model is actually simulating what we call the head, or just above or below that. It gives you a good idea if its accurately predicting,” Cherry said. “It checked out very well, and most of the observations we have are close to the downtown Brunswick area, usually within a few feet.”
Cherry said he expects the study to be ready for prime time by spring or summer. Along with the study, he said the USGS will release the model itself for public use and scrutiny.
Utility commissioners voted to spend $129,000 on the model last year, as Cherry said it had done in previous years, but declared it would only contribute half that the next year.
As the plume affects anyone who draws water from the aquifer, the utility said it would seek funding from Pinova and Georgia-Pacific to make up the difference.
On Thursday, the commission voted to contribute $60,000 to the USGS’ efforts, but it had yet to secure that funding.
“At this point, we haven’t had industry (contributions), not recently. Years ago they have, but not recently,” Cherry said. “It’s always our goal to get them involved and to help with funding as well.”