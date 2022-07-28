A Glynn County patrol officer drew a rifle late Sunday night on a vehicle suspected of carrying persons responsible for reckless gunfire during a private event at Selden Park, according to a police report released Wednesday to The News.

And despite having a rifle with an attached spotlight focused on the Jeep Cherokee, the driver ignored the officer’s order to stop and instead sped across a field at the park, the report said.

