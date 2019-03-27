A three-member committee that investigated McIntosh County Clerk of Court Rebecca McFerrin concluded she had committed misconduct in office and may have committed crimes including deleting from the court database a speeding citation against her husband.
The committee said, however, it was up to District Attorney Tom Durden to decide if McFerrin’s actions were criminal and whether to petition Superior Court to remove her from office.
Following the committee’s recommendation in its 20-page report, Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday suspended McFerrin for 60 days and instructed Durden to decide whether to bring a petition for McFerrin’s removal.
Late last year, Chief Superior Court Judge Robert L. Russell and State Court Judge C. Jean Bolin had asked Gov. Nathan Deal for an investigation of McFerrin’s actions.
The two judges detailed failures to enter the cases of jailed criminal defendants into the court database, but did not mention allegations that McFerrin had interfered in court proceedings on a speeding charge against her husband. The committee, composed of Attorney General Chris Carr and two county clerks of court, dug deep into the latter allegations and made the findings the first complaint against the clerk.
The report, obtained through a Georgia Open Records request, says that on Jan. 9, 2017, a Georgia state trooper stopped McFerrin’s husband, James Glenn McFerrin, and issued a citation accusing him of speeding at 101 mph and driving too fast for conditions.
The State Court solicitor told the committee that James Glenn McFerrin had received two citations prior to that ticket. One had been reduced to a warning and the solicitor agreed to reduce the speed on the second citation so that no points would be assessed against James McFerrin’s driver’s license. He was required, however, to pay the full fine.
Because of the two earlier reductions in penalties for speeding, the solicitor told the investigative committee that McFerrin would not have received any reduction for the January 2017 violation.
James Glenn McFerrin had been on the March and April 2017 trial calendars, but both cases were continued. The committee said it was unclear who had continued the trials.
State Court Judge C. Jean Bolin said James Glenn McFerrin’s case was placed on the May 2017 trial calendar. But on the day of court, May 24, 2017, the case was no longer on the calendar. When Bolin inquired why, members of McFerrin’s staff told her the case had been deleted from the clerk of court’s database.
Bolin went to the clerk of court’s office where the staff showed her that “Mr. McFerrin’s case … had been completely deleted with no record that it had ever existed,” the report says.
On May 23, 2017, Bolin visited Rebecca McFerrin, who acknowledged she had deleted the case from the court files.
“According to Judge Bolin and the solicitor, McFerrin asserted that she had been elected by the same people that had elected the judge and the solicitor and that it was within her rights to do what she did,’’ the committee report says.
She followed Bolin’s direction, however, to put the case back into the database, and James Glenn McFerrin agreed to pay the full fine within three days. Rebecca McFerrin re-entered the case May 27, and the fine was paid May 30.
The committee said that McFerrin admitted she had deleted her husband’s case but gave no explanation why. She denied to the committee that she had told Bolin and the State Court solicitor she had acted within her rights.
In its report to the governor, the committee concluded that in deleting her husband’s case, McFerrin had engaged in a variety of forms of misconduct including failing to maintain and preserve the court’s records.
It said she failed to abide by her oath of office and that, through the deletion, she effectively dismissed her husband’s case. Only prosecutors and judges have the authority to dismiss cases, “but never a clerk of court,’’ the committee found.
In deleting the case, the report said McFerrin may have committed crimes including violating her oath of office and others related to computers, computer databases and public records.
In their letter asking the governor to investigate McFerrin, Bolin and Russell noted that eight defendants did not receive timely hearings because their cases had not been entered into the court’s database and that another’s case had been intentionally delayed.
The committee reported at length on the case of Shannon Daras, a case it concluded was an intentional delay. The Sheriff’s Office stopped Daras on July 30, 2018, for speeding and then arrested her on a felony drug charge.
The public defender represented her and recognized immediately that Daras was in extreme pain and poor health after hip surgery. The public defender sought to get her released on bond, but couldn’t because her case hadn’t been entered into the database, the report says.
Daras’ family contacted McFerrin in an attempt to get the case moving to no avail, the committee said.
Records show that the clerk’s office received Daras’ records from the sheriff on Aug. 17, but the case was not entered into the database until Sept. 5.
When Bolin inquired before Sept. 5 about the delay, Sonja Gardner, who was chief deputy over criminal cases, told the judge that Daras’ family had called the clerk’s office repeatedly, which angered McFerrin.
“So she told me to sit on this file until she tells me otherwise,’’ Gardner said, according to Bolin’s statement to the committee.
The committee said a clerk of court staff member overheard McFerrin’s instructions to Gardner.
But Gardner was ill herself with cancer and was hospitalized Sept. 6 and died Sept. 10.
One of her final acts was to put Shannon Daras’ case in the database on Sept. 5 without telling McFerrin, the committee said.
McFerrin had told Bolin earlier she didn’t have long to live and “that she did not want to die and have people think that she was not doing her job.”
Although Gardner did her job Sept. 5, it did not affect Daras’ confinement because she was already out of jail. The Sheriff’s Office had approached Bolin and asked that Daras be released on her own recognizance so she could get medical treatment. Unknown to McFerrin, she was released Aug. 20.
Russell called Daras’ case the straw that broke the camel’s back. It prompted him and Bolin to write Gov. Deal.
The committee called it “unconscionable” that Daras’ case sat in a desk drawer at McFerrin’s direction at a time she desperately needed medical care.
In addition to those meticulously detailed findings, the committee said it turned up other cases of incompetence including:
The court has experienced problems with juries and grand juries including incorrect dates on juror summonses, too few in pools to seat a jury, failure to inform potential jurors when court is cancelled and not assisting in maintaining orderly seating and numbering in the selection process.
Orders and motions in cases have disappeared or been placed in the wrong case files. Defendants remained in jail considerable periods of time because bond orders have disappeared and records of some court proceedings don’t exist. The public defender began photographing bond orders in open court in McFerrin’s presence to preserve them.
Court calendars “are regularly a mess,’’ with defendants and cases often missing. In one recent incident, a calendar prepared by the district attorney and approved by a judge was replaced by one that McFerrin created on her own. The clerk also fails to inform the Sheriff’s Office which defendants are due in court, which results in delays.
Judges are supposed to sign court notices, but McFerrin removed the judges’ signature lines and substituted her own. Her explanation to Bolin was she was entitled to do so because she was elected by the same people who elected Bolin.
McFerrin has no knowledge of the child support filing system and does not seem willing to learn how it works.
McFerrin is absent from her office for hours each day partly because she takes 10 to 15 smoke breaks.
That allegation led the committee to conclude McFerrin “embraces the title, not the job” and that work is more of an inconvenience than a vocation.
McFerrin has also frequently canceled State Court without any notice to Judge Bolin.
The committee concluded that the accumulated allegations tantamount to misconduct and that the 30 days allocated by the governor were not enough to fully investigate them.
Although she has been clerk of court three years and worked in the office for years prior to that, she left the committee with the impression she has not tried to learn about the workings of the office.
In his order Monday, Kemp did not give Durden a deadline on deciding whether to petition for McFerrin’s removal.
Attempts by The News to reach McFerrin this week have been unsuccessful.