A report from the Department of Natural Resources has shed light on the death of a 7-year-old last week at the beach near Massengale Park.
As children frolicked in the surf on the evening of June 15, capping off another carefree day at the beach at oceanfront on St. Simons Island, the mood quickly turned from happy to distressed to tragic beginning around 6 p.m.
First one child went under, then several began showing signs of struggle in the currents just off a nearshore sandbar that runs parallel to the beach there. The alert Glynn County lifeguard who was posted on the lifeguard stand acted quickly, going into the water and retrieving the child who twice had gone under, said Lisa Gurganus, director of Glynn County Recreation and Parks. Two other lifeguards paddled out in kayaks to attend to the remaining children.
Among those brought safely to shore by holding to the side of a lifeguard’s kayak was 7-year-old Jer’Marion Holzendorf.
“Holzendorf held on to the lifeguard’s kayak and brought back to shore,” according the DNR’s law enforcement report, released Thursday. “(County Beach Manager Shawn) Lentini said Holzendorf was alert and conscious after the rescue and walked away on his own.”
But Jer’Marion apparently ventured back into the water, according to the DNR report. “Witnesses said Holzendorf was only a short distance into the water when he either stepped in a hole or was knocked over by a wave,” the report said. “Holzendorf was then pushed back up on the beach by the surf and breaking waves... Holzendorf was found in just a few inches of water unconscious.”
Beachgoers alerted lifeguards. Lifeguards immediately began CPR on Jer’Marion until Glynn County Fire Department EMS crews arrived and took over. Jer’Marion was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital where was pronounced dead at 7:03 p.m.
The surf was relatively smooth that day, and there were no signs of strong rip currents that day, Gurganus said. But she added that currents in the surf along the the Golden Isles’ beaches can be deceptively strong even on days when conditions appear relatively calm.
The tragic loss of this young child serves as a reminder that beachgoers should take caution when venturing out into the ocean waters this summer, Gurganus said. Swimmers, young and old, should be careful not to push themselves outside the comfort zone of their swimming abilities, she said.
“People have to know their limitations in the water,” Gurganus said. “If it is a child who is not such a strong swimmer, it can become dangerous real quick if they venture out too far in the water. Even on days when the water is calm, the currents can be strong, stronger than you think.”
Swimmer should practice the buddy system at all times, never venturing into the water alone, she said.
And even where lifeguards are posted, parents and guardians should keep an on their children at all times they are in the water. In some instances, parents and other adults take turns serving “Water Watch,” each taking a turn keeping an eye on the activity in the water, she said.
“At any one time somebody in that group as an adult should be watching the water,” Gurganus said.
At all times, beachgoers young and old should heed directives of the lifeguards on duty, she said. This is especially true when conditions such as strong rip currents and present in the surf, she said.
“Respect the lifeguards,” she said. “Do what they say do, especially if you’re a minor. They’re not trying to ruin anyone’s fun, they’re just looking out for people.
“We ask people to be more aware,” Gurganus added. “It can look calm on the surface, but there’s a current down there.”
Services were held Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery in Brunswick for Jer’Marion.