Replacement Windows & Doors – Yes, We Do!

Overhead Door Company of Brunswick has been providing garage doors and operators to the surrounding area for 26 years, but did you know they also furnish and install Provia replacement windows and doors for your home?
Remodeling Magazine’s 2020 Cost vs. Value report states that replacing your old and inefficient windows with vinyl replacement windows can increase the value and/or resale value of your home by $10,000.
It’s a big decision though, and not just because of the replacement cost involved. Gene Walker, owner and operator of Overhead Door said, “Windows also represent a major lifestyle investment, affecting the amount of light that enters your home and the overall look and feel of your house.”
They also have a direct effect on the cost of running your home. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for 48% of the average home’s energy usage, and replacing old windows can help you manage that cost.
Thanks to the initial installation investment, the lifestyle impact and the heating and cooling savings related to new windows, any decision – like what type of replacement windows to buy or when to buy them – can seem overwhelming.
“But it doesn’t have to be difficult,” said Gene. “We proudly offer Provia replacement windows and entry doors because they are of the highest quality and workmanship and manufactured in Amish country of Ohio.”
Some simple, common sense questions to help you decide when it’s time to replace your windows are:
• Are your heating and cooling bills higher for no discernible reason?
• Do you feel a draft from your windows?
• Does condensation build up on the inside of your windows?
• Have the window frames begun to sag or deteriorate?
“Yes” answers to any of these questions are a good indication that it’s time for replacement windows.
Also, give your windows a quick inspection:
• If the glass is hot to the touch in the summer or cold to the touch in winter, that’s another sign your windows are inefficient and should be replaced.
• Windows that don’t open or close properly are also good candidates for replacement, as are windows where the sashes don’t seal tightly at the bottom.
Another reason to replace windows is a little less practical but no less important: It’s OK to decide on replacing your windows because they’re old, out of date and mismatched with your home’s exterior and interior design. A home makeover is an excellent time to buy new windows and freshen your home’s curb appeal.
Winter can be a great time for replacing your home windows as there can be fewer scheduling difficulties – cold weather usually means less work for home renovators. With most of winter still ahead of us, replacing your windows now means you can cut your heating costs immediately, and more importantly cut your cooling costs when the heat of our South Georgia summers comes back around.
So, let your windows be your guide when it comes to buying replacements. If they’re drafty, inefficient or just plain wrong for your home, anytime can be the right time for replacing windows.
