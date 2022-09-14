The repaving of Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick is generating questions about access to the Glynn County Board of Elections office for early voting.
Board of Elections officials were asked at Tuesday’s meeting about access to the building for early voting with the repaving and restriping project downtown ongoing.
Christopher Channell, the county’s director of the board of elections, recommended people enter the building for early voting through the back entrance, instead of the one on Gloucester Street. It’s actually a more direct route to the second-floor room in the Office Park Building where early voting is held.
Tuesday’s board meeting was held in the Brunswick library because of ongoing checks of every voting machine for the November elections for accuracy. Those checks are progressing well, with no problems discovered on any of the machines.
Board members asked about the impacts the Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving weekend holidays will have on a likely Dec. 6 runoff from the Nov. 8 general election. Those election results must be certified and transmitted to state elections officials by Nov. 15.
The state has not set the dates for early voting for the runoff, which means local elections officials said they will have to be prepared to start early voting for the runoff as soon as possible.
Board members also voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Brunswick to manage the city elections.