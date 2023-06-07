Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.
State Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, will serve on the Joint Study Committee on Dual Enrollment for Highly Skilled Talent at Younger Ages.
The focus of the committee is Senate Bill 86, which passed this year in the General Assembly. SB 86 allows students to begin tapping into 30 hours of HOPE technical credits in their sophomore year.
Students currently have to wait until they are juniors or seniors to use the credits.
“It’s not for everybody,” Townsend said. “It’s for those who want to get a jump-start on their careers.”
The committee will determine the cost of starting one year earlier, whether it will be revenue neutral.
“If it’s too cost prohibitive, we just won’t do it,” Townsend said, adding that SB 86 would then just simply sunset.
He said 10 pilot programs have been set up in the state, none of which is in Glynn County.
Enabling students to start earlier on career paths also would be beneficial to industries and to health care providers like Southeast Georgia Health System in building a qualified workforce, Townsend said.
In the field of health care, for example, students could complete CNA requirements in high school, work in the field and enter a nursing program.
“We think it’s going to be effective based on existing programs,” Townsend said.
A program put together by the Phoebe Putney Health System, the Dougherty County 4C College and Career Academy and Albany Technical College is an example of the benefits the legislation would provide. The program established a path for students to complete CNA training during their junior year of high school and work at the hospital during their senior year while using the 30 hours of dual enrollment to enter the nursing program at Albany State University.
Another example is an Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program organized by a consortium of manufacturers in Coweta County, Coweta College and Career Academy and West Georgia Technical College. The program requires 30 hours and more of HOPE for technical instruction, which begins in 10th grade. It saves dual enrollment hours for core instruction not covered by the grant.
“This could really help Glynn County,” Townsend said.
Townsend, former CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, serves on the House Education Committee and introduced the Senate bill on the House side.
Other members of the committee are Rep. Matt Dubnik, chairman, R-Gainesville; Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta; and Rep. Bethany Ballard, R-Warner Robins.
The committee, appointed by the Speaker of the House, will also include one nonlegislative member, Trey Sheppard, president of Howard Sheppard, LTD, a trucking company based in Sandersville.