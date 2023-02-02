Glynn County’s freshman legislator introduced a bill Tuesday that would make a supplement taken for fatigue a Schedule 1 controlled substance in Georgia.
State Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, is the sponsor of House Bill 181 that makes mitragynine and hydroxymitragynine, as well as the mood enhancer Kratom, Schedule 1 controlled substances.
If the measure passes, the substances will be outlawed in the Peach State.
“This came from the community, people reaching out to me,” Townsend told The News in January. “You can buy it over the counter.”
The Mayo Clinic contends kratom is unsafe, as well as ineffective. It says some users develop cravings severe enough that they require treatments similar to ones given to people with opioid use disorder.
“We’ve had some people here with some member of the family who was either addicted or suffered from it,” Townsend said.
Current Schedule 1 controlled substances in Georgia include LSD, heroin and ecstasy.
Alabama has already banned kratom.
Health care providers are not the only ones concerned about kratom.
“Law enforcement — they all believe it should be a controlled substance,” Townsend said.
Townsend’s bill is under review in the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee.
Co-sponsors of the legislation include Rep, Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta, chair of the House Public Health Committee; Rep, Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, chair of the Health Committee; Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, member of Public Health Committee; and Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, chair of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee.