Glynn County’s freshman legislator introduced a bill Tuesday that would make a supplement taken for fatigue a Schedule 1 controlled substance in Georgia.

State Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, is the sponsor of House Bill 181 that makes mitragynine and hydroxymitragynine, as well as the mood enhancer Kratom, Schedule 1 controlled substances.

