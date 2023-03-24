A school voucher bill that rolled into the House from the Georgia Senate failed to appeal to the veteran educator from the Golden Isles.
When submitted to the House Education Policy Subcommittee, Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, felt compelled to vote against Senate Bill 233, a measure that would provide state funding for private school tuition and home schooling.
There was nothing in the bill about how to determine whether recipients of the fund were meeting state benchmarks.
“I voted no on the subcommittee because it had no accountability,” Townsend said.
His attitude soon changed. Following a series of tweaks and tucks, it looked more like something he could support, and he did as a member of the House Education Committee.
“It’s changed quite a bit from what came from the Senate,” he said.
There’s accountability for starters.
Under the House version, recipients of the $6,500 in state funds will be required to take Georgia’s standardized test in third through eighth grade and once in high school, the same that is required of public school students.
“If they choose to take this money, they have to agree to accountability testing,” Townsend said. “We’ll be tracking data now.”
Only students in attendance zones of schools in the lowest 25% of academic performance in Georgia would be eligible to receive $6,500 annually in state funds for private school costs or home schooling. The amount is $500 more than the amount sought by the Senate.
In Glynn County, only students attending Goodyear Elementary would be eligible if the scholarship was available today. It is the only school in Brunswick and the Golden Isles in the low 25% bracket.
The House committee also amended the legislation to require a student to be enrolled in a low performing school for more than a semester to be eligible for the program.
State dollars will be provided annually for the program only when the state fully funds its K-12 funding formula.
In addition to being applied to private school tuition, vouchers could be used for the purchase of supplies for home schooling, resources, tutoring or early college courses by eligible high school students.
The Senate version allowed students in counties bordering Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, or the Carolinas to use the voucher across state lines. House committee members changed that.
“You can’t now,” Townsend said. “They’re tightening it up.”
Democrats in the House and Senate opposed to the voucher program argue that it takes funding away from the public school system and could prove harmful to education.
As someone with more than three decades in the field of education, Townsend would not support the measure if he thought that, he said. His career as an educator includes classroom teacher, CEO of the Glynn County College and Career Academy and superintendent of Pickens County Schools.
“The way it’s set up now, I don’t think it’s going to cripple public school education,” Townsend said. “I’m glad we were able to modify it.”
If SB 233 passes the full House, it will have to be mediated in a House-Senate conference committee before resubmitted for adoption by both chambers.
State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, is the sponsor of SB 233. Sen. Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, is among those who voted for it in the Senate.