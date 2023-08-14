It’s no wonder why state Rep. Rick Townsend might seem to be walking on air these days.

With only one year of his first session in the Georgia General Assembly behind him, the freshman Republican from St. Simons Island is already racking up appointments and making inroads in the legislature.

