It’s no wonder why state Rep. Rick Townsend might seem to be walking on air these days.
With only one year of his first session in the Georgia General Assembly behind him, the freshman Republican from St. Simons Island is already racking up appointments and making inroads in the legislature.
His nomination to the Georgia Legislative Leadership Institute is the latest display of confidence shown by House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, in Townsend’s role in state government.
Hosted by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, the program was created to strengthen the leadership skills of legislators. Nominations are made by the House and Senate leadership.
Since its start, the institute has enhanced the insights and governing skills of 200 state legislators.
Held this year during the first week in August in Athens, the bipartisan group of lawmakers explored the leadership challenges of representative government with UGA faculty. In addition to that, they delved into their personal styles of leadership, discussed the latest policy topics and addressed the challenges faced by leadership in using power and influence.
They also explored ethical dilemmas and decisions, among other topics.
Because Townsend has gone through the program, he will be invited to participate in the new GLLI Alumni Program.
The leadership institute is his second appointment by the House Speaker to a group active outside the 40-day session of the General Assembly. In June, Burns named the former CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy to the Joint Study Committee on Dual Enrollment for Highly Skilled Talent at Younger Ages.
Created by legislation and meeting for the first time on Aug, 9, the committee is studying the feasibility of establishing a pathway for high school students to get an earlier start on their chosen careers.
Townsend is grateful for the speaker’s trust.
“I want to thank Speaker Burns for nominating me to participate in these two prestigious opportunities during my first legislative term in office,” Townsend said.
“I am committed to making the most of every opportunity until the General Assembly resumes meeting in January, and I am honored to be a part of this dynamic group of leaders who want to keep Georgia a great place to live, work and play.”
Earlier this month, the private sector showed its confidence in the long-time educator by appointing Townsend chief executive officer of the STAR Foundation of Coastal Georgia.
In the House, Townsend serves on the Education and Special Rules committees and is secretary of the Natural Resources & Environment Committee.