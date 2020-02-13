A member of Glynn County's delegation to the Georgia General Assembly is expressing concern over plans to build a performing arts center on the campus of College of Coastal Georgia.
In a Jan. 28 letter to Sachin Shailendra, chair of the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents, Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, cites concerns he says are based in part on conversations with CCGA Foundation members. He said the members are worried about the potential risk the college will be taking if the center is built on campus.
Jones said Wednesday members of the foundation began contacting him several months ago. They told him they are concerned about questions they feel have not been adequately answered regarding the center's business plan, profit loss potential and potential effect of the costs on the college, as well as other issues.
“I try to stay out of local issues as a state representative unless I feel there’s a state implication,” Jones said, noting the college is part of Georgia's university system.
The board of regents voted Nov. 12 to authorize the college to move forward with plans for a performing arts center, tentatively named the Coastal Community Center for the Arts.
The center’s construction will be funded with $20 million collected through an education special purpose local option sales tax (ESPLOST) approved by voters in 2015.
Operating costs for the facility are to be funded by the college, another concern conveyed to regents by Jones.
A memorandum of understanding between the University System of Georgia and Glynn County Schools states that the center will be owned by the school system for 30 years before being transferred to the regents.
The current plan will allow the center to run a deficit of $100,000 annually. Donations could help close gaps in funding.
Concerns have been raised about the potential financial risk the agreement will place on the college. Jones said members of the Glynn County Board of Education have also shared misgivings about the project and the proposed use of the $20 million. Priorities for the funding may have changed, he said.
“We’ve gone through three college presidents since that all was done," he said. "We’ve got a new school superintendent, and we’ve got a board of education that has added new members. My point in mentioning that is the players have changed.”
Jones notes in his letter to regents that the ESPLOST referendum passed by voters did not indicate that the center must be located on the campus. He said it may not be the best use of campus space.
He asks in the letter if an on-campus center would benefit or improve the college’s graduation rate and concludes by requesting regents reevaluate the decision to proceed with the plan. He asks regents to consider the overall community benefit of having the center on the college campus.
Following a meeting of the college foundation Wednesday, Greer Brown, chair of the foundation, said there is no plan he is aware of to revise the project.
Foundation meetings are not open to the public, and Brown said he could not share concerns expressed by trustees.
“I am not at liberty to share individual points of view, but what I can share is that, as a body, we remain enthusiastic about the project as the school system and the college move towards breaking ground,” Brown said.
Construction on the center is expected to begin in 2021.
The project’s advisory committee said during a community forum in December it envisions a 1,000 seat center with professional-level acoustics and the ability to accommodate musical performances, concerts, dance performances, lectures, meetings and other events.
The school system will have first access to the center’s calendar, per the memorandum of understanding, and schools rent-free access.
Rep. Jones said he hopes to facilitate opportunities for the foundation and the community to ask questions.